Edelman Global Advisory Acquires Landmark Public Affairs

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelman Global Advisory (EGA), a boutique firm providing government affairs and business advisory services as part of Daniel J. Edelman Inc. (Edelman), announced today it will expand its capabilities and geographic reach through Edelman's acquisition of Landmark Public Affairs (Landmark), a public affairs and strategic communications agency with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore, and New York City.

With this acquisition, EGA is expanding its international operations by combining its global vision with Landmark's deep policy expertise and proven track record of delivering highly professional client advisory services, keeping EGA ahead of the demands of a fast-growing and ever-changing geopolitical environment.

"EGA's outstanding growth over the last year is proof that the intersection between business and societal and geopolitical issues has become far more frequent across the globe," said Richard Edelman, Chief Executive Officer of Edelman. "Our clients are seeking counsel on how to navigate this complex environment. The acquisition of Landmark deepens our regulatory, policy and advisory capabilities in Europe and Asia."

"The addition of Landmark builds on the strengths of our capable teams in Europe, the United States and Asia and positions EGA well to provide additional services to our clients. This acquisition supports our goal to be one of the most respected consulting firms in the world," said Deborah Lehr, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of EGA.

Founded in 2007, Landmark has seen impressive growth in Europe, Asia, and the United States as a result of its exceptional quality of client service, intelligent strategic advice, and deep understanding of the core policy and geopolitical issues that impact businesses. The agency's client portfolio includes some of the most reputable international blue-chip companies and well-regarded global and regional business associations. Landmark also helps clients engage effectively with the institutions and policies of the EU, ASEAN and UN bodies. Landmark unites a diverse, dynamic, and motivated team of experienced consultants from over 20 countries who speak more than 20 languages.

Rocco Renaldi, Landmark's Founding Partner and Managing Director, will serve as Chair of EGA Europe as well as Global Chair of Food & Beverage Policy. Over the past 25 years, Renaldi has worked for corporate, trade association, public sector, and not-for-profit clients in many fields. Renaldi will be supported by EGA's Feargal Purcell and Landmark's David Bates, who will serve as Co-Vice Chairmen, EGA Europe, and Amaia Betelu, who will serve as acting President of EGA Brussels.

"Landmark's success to date is based on clear values, a strong commitment to our people, and single-minded dedication to flawless client service," said Rocco Renaldi. "Joining EGA will give us a unique springboard to accelerate our growth while staying true to these values. We are confident that our partnership will enhance our work with clients, bringing them expanded offerings, broader networks of regional and global expertise, and greater success. This move will also provide our talented teams with expanded opportunities for professional growth."

Jackie Smith, a Partner at Landmark, will join EGA as a senior advisor, supporting Renaldi in strengthening EGA's Food & Beverage Policy vertical. Smith has over 35 years of experience in strategic counsel on public policy and regulation.

Richard Andrew, Landmark's Managing Director for Asia, will serve as EGA Co-Chair of Asia Pacific. Andrew, who is based in Singapore, leads a team that serves multinational clients across diverse issues and sectors in Asia. He has worked at Asia's intersection of business, government, and civil society for over 20 years. For the past 10 years, he has focused on Climate Change, Sustainability and the Circular Economy in APAC. He will work alongside EGA's Gracie Sun, who will serve as Co-Chair, Asia Pacific, and EGA's Ian McCabe, who will serve as Executive Chair for the Asia region.

Julien Lafleur, Managing Director of North America at Landmark, will serve as Managing Director of EGA New York, where he and his team will spearhead the expansion of EGA's Global Stakeholder Engagement. Lafleur has over a decade of experience advising and supporting clients in the health, food and beverage, consumer goods, and tech sectors, among others.

The acquisition of Landmark is a growth opportunity for EGA as it continues to expand its global footprint in critical markets and enhance its service to clients.

About Edelman Global Advisory

Edelman Global Advisory (EGA), as part of Daniel J. Edelman Inc. (Edelman), is a boutique firm providing government affairs and business advisory services to help clients navigate today's changing geopolitical and economic landscape, and Landmark Public Affairs has been acquired by Edelman. Based in Washington, D.C., EGA has deep expertise on the ground in the U.S. and Canada, APAC, MENA, Europe, Latin America, and India. EGA's team members work seamlessly with Edelman's other 6,000+ world-class communications professionals to deliver truly integrated client services.

Contact:

Lindsay Clifton

lindsay.clifton@edelmanega.com

View original content:

SOURCE Edelman Global Advisory