New Search Tool Streamlines Event, Brand, and Attendee Discovery for Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

MONTREAL, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lighthouse, the only cross-world metaverse navigation engine, introduces a purpose-built discovery tool for Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, solving last year's visibility challenges and offering unparalleled ease-of-use for event attendees. Lighthouse's search engine indexes more than 25 virtual worlds, helping press and attendees find their friends and connections across the metaverse in real-time, discover events with the highest attendance, connect with trending designers, and track popular fashion destinations.

Metaverse Fashion Week is an event that brings together designers, creators, press, and explorers from all over the world. While considered a success by both attendees and brands, last year's digital gatherings left some users disappointed to find empty worlds and shows that had already ended because there were few ways to know what was happening, where, and when. The confusion resulted in missed opportunities for timely press coverage and limited audience reach for creators and designers.

For this year's first cross-worldMetaverse Fashion Week, the pressure to improve visibility is even higher. On Lighthouse, a web3 social and search platform, users can find friends and discover amazing experiences in the metaverse, connect with builders and other attendees, and surface notable designers, making it easy for anyone to navigate the spatial internet.

Lighthouse's dedicated Metaverse Fashion Week experience:

Aggregates can't-miss events across all worlds participating in Metaverse Fashion Week

Provides timely event notifications

Recommends exciting creators, designers, and attendees to follow

Enables users to find friends and teleport directly to their locations across worlds

Offers stress-free onboarding with world-specific tutorials

Attendees will be able to easily see fashion events with the highest attendance, find the most popular shows among their friends, and track key influencers like metaverse supermodel Tangpoko . Updates, notifications, and recommendations mean attendees and the media can reliably plan their event itinerary and never miss an exciting show.

"We're proud to help brands, explorers, the media, and the metaverse-curious find each other on the spatial internet in 2023," said Anastasia Uglova, a Lighthouse spokesperson. "Connective, groundbreaking events like Metaverse Fashion Week are the reason we built Lighthouse. The metaverse shouldn't feel empty — because it isn't! It was just hard to find what matters before. Our new search experience makes discovery and social connection easy."

Metaverse Fashion Week will take place March 28-31, 2023 across Decentraland, Spatial, W3rlds, OVR, and others. The discovery engine for Metaverse Fashion Week is just one of the many ways Lighthouse improves metaverse navigation for everyone. To get the most out of Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, create a Lighthouse account and mark yourself as an attendee.

