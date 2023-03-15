Ontario International Airport passenger numbers remained strong in February, increasing 15% year over year

Continued growth in 2023 comes on top of banner year in 2022

ONTARIO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of airline passengers who chose Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) remained strong in February, increasing 15% over last year, officials announced.

The monthly passenger count totaled almost 413,000, including 391,000 domestic fliers and more than 21,000 international travelers. Domestic volume increased 12.75% while the number of international travelers nearly doubled compared with February last year.

On a year-to-date basis, total passenger volume rose 20% with domestic and international numbers higher by almost 19% and 66%, respectively.

"Ontario passenger growth remained strong in February," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We continue to be encouraged by our airport's industry leading pandemic recovery. The outlook for 2023 is equally encouraging based on industry data and we expect ONT to maintain its position as one of the fasting growing airports in the U.S."

Passenger Totals Feb 2023 Feb 2022 % Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % Change Domestic 391,248 346,998 12.75 796,399 670,249 18.8 International 21,676 10,882 99.19 45,393 27,367 65.9 Total 412,924 357,880 15.38 841,792 697,616 20.7

According to industry trade association Airlines for America, ONT ranks 4th among medium to large-size airports in the continental U.S. experiencing double-digit seat growth this year compared with pre-pandemic 2019 data. No other airports in California were among the top 10 in the ranking of 65 airports.

Shipments of commercial freight and mail declined 7% by volume in February compared with 2022 and 8% on a year-to-date basis. Industry analysts attribute decreased cargo volumes worldwide to rising interest rates and slowing consumer demand, which they say could persist in coming months.

Air cargo (tonnage) Feb 2023 Feb 2022 % Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % Change Freight 51,710 56,481 -8.45 % 110,092 120,537 -8.7 Mail 4,481 4,3,76 2.39 8,870 8,906 -0.4 % Total 56,191 60,857 -7.67 118,962 129,442 -8.1

