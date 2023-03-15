Video Game Industry Veterans Team Up to Co-Found Magic Soup Games

Well funded, fully remote start-up focused on original AAA games Jen Oneal appointed CEO

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Video game industry veterans Jen Oneal, J. Allen Brack, and John Donham announced today that they've teamed up to form a new game studio, Magic Soup Games. The three co-founders each worked on and led companies behind some of the most recognized games and franchises in the world, including World of Warcraft, Star Wars, Tony Hawk, EverQuest, Diablo, Skylanders, and many more. With Magic Soup, they'll be drawing on decades of experience to build original AAA games that are genuinely uplifting and inclusive for players around the world.

"J., John, and I have similar ideas about the types of games we want to make, and we're tightly aligned on company goals and principles, so this was a natural fit for us," said Magic Soup CEO and co-founder Jen Oneal. "We know the quality of our games will be a reflection of our team culture. We're doing the work up front to make sure we're fostering creativity, fully remote collaboration, and a diversity of backgrounds."

While all three leaders will have a hand in building games and the company, each will also have a primary area of focus.

"Jen has great experience as a team builder, culture driver, and game maker. John and I are thrilled that she's helming the company," said Magic Soup co-founder J. Allen Brack. "John has decades of experience in both games and startups, and will run operations. I'm excited to wake up every day and focus on game development with the team. The three of us look forward to the kinds of games and teams we'll build in the coming years."

Magic Soup cooks up original AAA games that are genuinely uplifting and inclusive for players around the world. The company is committed to creating and nurturing a fully remote, high-performance culture that values creativity, diversity, courage, and collaboration. Magic Soup is currently at work on an unannounced game and is in the process of filling out an experienced startup team. Visit www.magicsoup.com or check us out on LinkedIn. To learn more, download the press kit on our website complete with bios, logos and visual assets.

