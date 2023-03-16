Legislative improvements to advance whole-process people's democracy

BEIJING, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, take photos after the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC on March 10, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn] (PRNewswire)

Highlighting the significance of advancing whole-process people's democracy, China's top legislator called for great efforts to ensure the full implementation of the Constitution, with sound legislation to promote growth and governance.

"We must uphold and make good use of the people's congress system to contribute to building a modern socialist country in all respects," said Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, as the top legislature concluded its first session on Monday.

At the session's closing meeting, NPC deputies voted to pass resolutions regarding the Government Work Report, the implementation of the national economic and social development plans for 2022 as well as the plans for 2023, and the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2022 as well as the budgets for 2023.

The deputies approved the national economic and social development plan for 2023 and the central budget for 2023.

They also adopted resolutions on the work reports of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as a revision to the Legislation Law.

The revised law, which defines the national legislative system and standardizes legislative activities, highlights the principle of whole-process people's democracy in every step of the legislative process, in order for voices of the public to be heard.

It also further safeguards the authority of the Constitution by strengthening the review of normative documents, such as judicial interpretations and administrative regulations, to ensure that they do not contradict the Constitution.

Zhao said the 14th NPC and its Standing Committee will improve legislation to make the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics more complete, supporting deputies in serving as a bridge between the State and the people.

The NPC deputies all vowed to fulfill their commitment.

"I'll perform my duties in the next five years to visit grassroots-level areas, understand residents' demands and help them solve difficulties related to their livelihoods," said Xiao Wei, an NPC deputy and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Zheng Gongcheng, an NPC deputy who is head of the China Association of Social Security and a member of the NPC Standing Committee, said he also stays current on livelihood issues and legislation and submitted motions related to lawmaking during the session, including advancing the compilation of a labor code.

At the first session of the 14th NPC, 271 motions made by deputies had been handed in as of noon on March 7. Of the motions, 268 are related to legislation and three focus on supervision. In addition, more than 8,000 suggestions were received as of noon on Friday.

