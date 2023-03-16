BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, the founding family of Fortune 500 PulteGroup Inc, recently invested in Topline Heating and Air, a leading home services company in Lancaster Pennsylvania.

"Led by founders Lyle Horst and Sam Matsuk, Topline is thriving in the Lancaster market and ready to take the company to the next level. With the addition of parts of the Pulte Plan, the brainchild of Pulte Homes Founder and Patriarch of The Pulte Family, William J. Pulte (1932-2018), The Pulte Family feels confident that Topline will dominate Lancaster and surrounding markets with their superior service," said a spokesperson for The Pulte Family

"When The Pulte Family is looking to invest in companies, we are not just looking at the company, but at the founders and their vision as well. My grandfather William J. Pulte, founder of Pulte Homes, taught me that it takes a certain kind of person to be able to grow their company. Lyle and Sam are the type of people who can stomach the hard work and dedication it takes to grow this company. I look forward to seeing the continued success of Topline," said Bill Pulte, CEO of Pulte Capital and a former PulteGroup Director.

"Partnering with William J. Pulte and The Pulte Family just makes sense. My team and I are excited to learn from the best and grow Topline to become Pennsylvania's best HVAC company," said Sam Matsuk, Co-Founder of Topline Heating and Air.

The Pulte Family may or may not disclose its sale of these securities and reserves the right to acquire more or dispose of said securities without notification.

The Pulte Family

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. Pulte (1932-2018) and Bill Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when non-business family members supported the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.

