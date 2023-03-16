USRA Names Carol Kory Vice President, Program Development and University Engagement

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) recently announced the appointment of Dr. Carol Kory as Vice President, Program Development and University Engagement. In this position, Dr. Kory will integrate and align USRA's development and engagement functions and exploit synergies between USRA's governance model, involving 116 global research universities, and USRA's business development activities.

"We have a great opportunity to accelerate our organization's impact by leveraging strategic partnerships and are excited to have Carol lead that effort," said Dr. Jeffrey Isaacson, President and CEO of Universities Space Research Association.

Carol joined USRA in 2020 as Director, Low-Gravity Sciences, and the Deputy for Space within the GEARS organization under HX5, LLC and led USRA's capture of the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations program under Nanoracks, LLC. Carol is an established leader in technology research and development, with over 30 years of experience in program management and planning, business development and strategy, and intellectual property protection involving the academic, government, and commercial sectors.

Prior to joining USRA, she served as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Technology at Teraphysics Corporation, Director of Business Development at Vencore Services and Solutions, and Director of Technology at QinetiQ North America.

She has published and presented over 200 technical papers at international conferences and in peer-reviewed journals, holds seven patents, and is the recipient of numerous NASA individual and team awards throughout her career. Carol holds a B.S. from the University of Dayton, and M.S. and D.Eng. degrees from Cleveland State University, all in electrical engineering.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. It engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at https://www.usra.edu.

