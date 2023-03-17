Hereford Proteins Hosts Year of Hereford® Corned Beef Sweepstakes

One lucky winner will take home a year's supply of nutritious, shelf-stable protein

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all home chefs and corned beef lovers! Hereford Proteins—a provider of high-quality, non-perishable protein products since 1915—is giving away a year's supply of Hereford Corned Beef through their national Year of Hereford Corned Beef Sweepstakes, open on March 17 and closing May 5, 2023.

Hereford Corned Beef (PRNewswire)

To enter, participants must fill out the entry form with their name, phone number, and email for a chance to win 52 free cans of Hereford Corned Beef.

"Hereford Corned Beef is the perfect pantry item to supplement all your fast, easy, and delicious mealtime needs," said the Marketing Manager at Sampco, Inc. LLC, Alessandra Lika Matsumoto. "Our Year of Hereford® Corned Beef Sweepstakes is an exhilarating time for us all. There is so much excitement around this giveaway—we cannot wait to see who this year's lucky winner will be!"

Fully cooked and ready to eat, Hereford Corned Beef provides quick and easy meal solutions for families and individuals alike. In addition to being a shelf-stable product, Hereford Corned Beef contains no added hormones and can be used hot or cold in a variety of recipes to please any palate. Browse Hereford Recipes for simple and appetizing meals to introduce to the dinner table.

https://herefordfoods.com/promotions/

About Hereford Proteins

Founded in 1915, Hereford Proteins provides consumers with quality, shelf-stable protein products convenient for quick and easy meal solutions. Hereford Proteins products offer wholesome, great-tasting, and nutritious ingredients allowing customers to continue to pass their favorite recipes down to new generations of protein-lovers. For more information, visit www.herefordfoods.com.

CONTEST CLOSES at 11:59 PM CST on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Must be 18 years of age or older and living in the continental United States. Visit this link for full rules and regulations: https://herefordfoods.com/sweepstakes-rules-and-regulations/.

Hereford Proteins Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hereford Proteins) (PRNewswire)

