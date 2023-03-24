Thanks a Million! Avelo Flies One Millionth Customer at Tweed Airport

CEO surprises every Customer aboard milestone flight with free roundtrip ticket

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 16 months after taking flight from Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo Airlines is flying its one millionth Customer today at HVN. To celebrate the milestone, Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy will be at Tweed surprising everyone aboard the milestone flight with a free future roundtrip ticket anywhere Avelo flies.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

The airline's one millionth HVN Customer will be aboard Avelo Flight 357 departing Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport at 2:25 p.m. for Fort Myers, Florida (RSW). Instead of recognizing one traveler, Levy will thank all 182 Customers aboard the Fort Myers-bound Boeing 737-800 with a free roundtrip ticket.

Levy will be joined at a special departure ceremony at HVN by several local and state political, community and business leaders, including:

United States Senator Richard Blumenthal

CT Governor Ned Lamont

CT Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Alexandra Daum

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Rafter

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts

Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Since arriving at Tweed 16 months ago, Avelo has introduced Connecticut travelers to a new era of affordability, convenience and reliability. Today's milestone demonstrates the appeal our low fares, nonstop access to 15 popular destinations and friendly service are having with travelers throughout the region. It is also clear the travel-friendly experience Tweed offers has played an equally important role in inspiring so many people to fly with us. I am grateful to every Avelo Customer who has chosen Avelo. I'm also very appreciative of our Avelo Crewmembers who deliver the smooth and caring travel experience that inspires our Customers to keep flying us. Thanks a million!"

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, "This major milestone reflects rising demand for affordable, high-quality flights. People evidently know a good thing when they see it. One million customers are an incredible boost for the local economy with the creation of hundreds of jobs and more support for local businesses. This is just the beginning, and I will keep fighting with my colleagues for more federal investments to improve our air travel infrastructure and support our local airports."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, "Convenient and reliable travel opportunities from the New Haven region are an important component of our efforts to stimulate development and job growth in the area. Avelo's quick growth at Tweed shows that the demand is there for more travel options from this airport. I look forward to Avelo having many more years of success in New Haven."

Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Alexandra Daum said, "Congratulations to Andrew Levy and Avelo Airlines. Transporting a million Customers to 14 popular destinations in 16 months is an accomplishment to celebrate and no small feat. I also want to celebrate Avelo's decision to make Tweed its first East Coast base and to invest in improvements at this airport. Connecticut and Greater New York residents now have a welcome and convenient alternative way to get where they need to go, whether it's for business or leisure. That's a win for travelers and for our state economy."

Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Rafter said, "It is great to celebrate the one millionth Avelo customer at Tweed-New Haven Airport, and we are excited to keep working alongside them to the benefit of Southern Connecticut and its flyers. We plan to continue working closely with Avelo Airlines, our longtime operator Avports, and with our neighboring community members to continue to help deliver flyers a top-notch experience."

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts said, "Congratulations to Avelo on serving its one millionth Customer at Tweed-New Haven Airport – their efforts are helping transform this airport into a more modern and convenient resource for flyers, as well as a more dynamic and sustainable economic engine for Southern Connecticut. We know we have a great partner in Avelo, who continues to have affordable flights to exciting destinations, while growing local jobs along the way. Congratulations to Avelo and Tweed-New Haven Airport on reaching this great milestone!"

Soaring To New Heights

Since November 3, 2021, when Avelo opened its first East Coast base at HVN, the airline has achieved the following milestones:

Avelo has flown one million Customers at HVN.

Avelo has operated more than 7,500 flights at HVN.

Avelo has delivered industry-leading reliability, including on-time, baggage handling and completion factor performance – making HVN the most travel-friendly airport in the CT and NY Metro region.

Avelo has hired nearly 200 HVN-based Crewmembers and has contributed to more than 500 direct and indirect airport-related jobs.

Avelo has made more than $100 million in capital, employment and community investments in its Connecticut presence, including six Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft operating at HVN, airport facilities and ground support equipment, as well as local and state tax revenue (from income, fuel, etc.).

Avelo has supported more than 150 local and state community organizations and events across Connecticut .

Connecticut's Most Convenient and Affordable Gateway

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways makes it the region's most convenient and travel-friendly airport.

Avelo serves 15 nonstop destinations from Tweed spanning seven states:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Chicago, IL (via MDW)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Greenville / Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

Orlando, FL (via MCO)

Raleigh / Durham, NC (RDU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

Savannah, GA / Hilton Head, SC (SAV)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, MD (via BWI)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly two million Customers on more than 15,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 41 destinations spanning 24 states - unlocking a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with industry-leading on time, completion factor and checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 41 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Jim Olson

jolson@aveloair.com

312-219-0647

Mary Coursey

mary@courseyco.com

860-305-0476

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines