Imagination Media Rebrands to IM Digital to Better Reflect its Evolution and Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagination Media, a leading design and development agency, is proud to announce its rebranding to IM Digital. The change reflects the company's evolution and growth as it expands its services and continues to provide innovative and effective solutions to clients.

Since its establishment in 2010, Imagination Media has grown to become a respected name in the e-commerce industry, thanks to its unique approach and unwavering commitment to delivering quality services. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings to include a full range of digital services, including innovation, design, custom development, and more.

The rebranding to IM Digital is a reflection of the company's growth and evolution. The new name is more reflective of the company's current focus on digital as a whole and its position as a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new brand name, IM Digital," said Ali Ahmed, CEO of IM Digital. "It better communicates the services we offer and clients we are eager to work with. The digital landscape changed and evolved, and we are committed to providing innovative, disruptive solutions to retailers who see themselves as innovators and disruptors as well."

The rebranding process includes a new logo and visual identity that better reflects the company's vision and values. The new brand identity also represents the company's mission to provide clients with results-driven digital solutions that deliver a measurable ROI. Or, as Justin Ragsdale, Head of Business Development, puts it: "The experience economy rewards organizations that can connect people, process, and technology effectively to deliver the right experience at the right time, and it leaves behind those that cannot. Imagination Media has been designed to create the customer experience that consumers increasingly demand. The rebranding to IM Digital highlights our ability to help clients create competitive advantage, with an end-to-end digital commerce offering that puts customer experience front and center."

IM Digital will continue to offer the same high-quality services that its clients have come to expect. In addition, the company's experienced team of digital professionals will continue to work closely with clients to develop customized solutions that meet their unique business needs.

For more information about IM Digital and its services, please visit imdigital.com or contact James Denker at james@imaginationmedia.com or 800-496-9311.

About IM Digital: IM Digital is a leading digital agency that provides innovative and effective solutions to brands looking to disrupt and conquer. Established in 2010, the company offers a full range of digital services, including innovation, design, custom development, and more. Its experienced team of digital professionals works closely with clients to develop customized solutions that meet their unique business needs.

