Axiom Advice & Counsel Names Three Partners

Zoila Mena Harpin, Andrea Liburdi, and Rachel Tenin bring extensive corporate and commercial experience to the Arizona-based modern law firm

PHOENIX, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C), a modern full-service Arizona law firm, announced that it has named three additional partners to its growing roster of seasoned commercial legal leaders. Zoila 'Zoe' Mena Harpin, Andrea Liburdi, and Rachel Tenin bring decades of commercial legal experience to AA&C, an independent Axiom subsidiary operating under an alternative business structure license.

"At AA&C, we provide our clients with more value for every dollar spent on outside counsel," said Matthew Levine, Managing Partner. "Experienced lawyers who understand our clients' business and can provide uniquely practical legal advice are at the heart of our law firm. Zoe, Andrea, and Rachel are exactly the kind of partners that will make AA&C effective. Their legal expertise is matched only by their deep understanding of their client's industry and commercial goals."

Zoila Mena Harpin – Mena Harpin is former Director of Legal for GoDaddy's U.S. Independents (USI) business unit, where she supported strategic initiatives and all commercial legal matters for the senior executive team. While at GoDaddy, she also served as Assistant General Counsel for the Marketing organization, providing broad commercial and marketing legal guidance and risk mitigation solutions to the company's global marketing teams. Mena Harpin began her time with the company by providing regulatory compliance guidance for GoDaddy's global platform expansion into new markets. Prior to her tenure with GoDaddy, Mena Harpin worked in the Law and Contracts and Integrated Supply Chain departments at Honeywell's Aerospace Division where she supported several business and product teams. Mena Harpin brings to AA&C 11+ years of valuable experience navigating complex legal issues in the technology and manufacturing industries. She holds a JD from Arizona State University.

Andrea Liburdi – Liburdi is former General Counsel of BASIS Independent Schools and BASIS Educational Ventures, and former Associate General Counsel of Spring Education Group. She brings 12+ years of experience in corporate law, having advised clients on a range of complex commercial legal matters. Prior to joining AA&C, she spent nearly 10 years in-house leading legal departments at high-growth companies. Her experience includes advising companies on corporate governance, entity management, and M&A activities. Liburdi has had operational responsibility for a variety of legal matters including overseeing contracts, licensing and compliance, litigation, intellectual property portfolios, real estate, and employment matters, as well as working with business partners across the enterprise. She holds a JD from the University of Virginia.

Rachel Tenin – Tenin joins AA&C from the law firm Polsinelli where she was a Senior Associate in the Capital Markets and Commercial Lending practice group. Tenin's broad and varied experience gives her a deep understanding of the corporate world and the complexities of business transactions, allowing her to provide clients with the type of strategic counsel that aligns with their objectives. She has an extensive track record advising enterprises on commercial, finance, and other complex corporate matters, including asset-based lending, real estate financing, acquisition financing and restructurings nationwide. Prior to her time at Polsinelli, Tenin was an associate at Chapman and Cutler for five years, where she advised and represented lenders and borrowers in connection with structuring, negotiating, and documenting secured and unsecured credit facilities involving equity and asset acquisitions, asset-based lending, bridge financing, and other capital lines of credit. Tenin holds a JD from the University of Illinois College of Law.

The new partners will advise a diverse set of clients ranging from growing businesses represented solely by AA&C, to multinationals with large in-house teams. Mena Harpin and Liburdi will lead AA&C's general corporate and outside GC offerings, while Tenin will be developing the firm's corporate finance and broad transactional practice.

"AA&C approaches the practice of law with unmatched modernity – embracing a client-centric and innovative mindset," shared Catherine Kemnitz, Axiom's Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Designated Principal for Axiom Advice & Counsel. "Zoe, Andrea, and Rachel bring a unique set of skills to provide our expanding portfolio of clients with high-quality and cost-efficient counsel. We are delighted to welcome them to our growing team and to continue to demonstrate the caliber of partners AA&C attracts."

About Axiom Advice & Counsel

Based in Arizona, Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C) is setting a new standard for the modern-day law firm. From prioritizing clients and the lawyer experience, to leveraging the right legal talent for the right legal matter, to using data and technology to improve overall efficacy and efficiency, AA&C's approach to the law firm model provides clients with better value for every dollar spent on outside counsel. AA&C represents a diverse set of clients, ranging from growing businesses represented solely by the firm, to global multinationals with large in-house teams. The firm focuses on corporate law including complex real estate, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, data privacy, intellectual property, litigation, and regulatory matters.

