Comscore Expands 48-hour Television Reporting for All National Networks and All Local Stations in All 210 Markets

For the first time all 210 U.S. local markets have the reporting speed once only available to top markets

RESTON, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted partner in planning, transacting, and evaluating media for the connected consumer, today announced the expansion of "Pulse" within its TV measurement solution. Pulse provides agencies, brands and media companies with 48-hour TV measurement nationally and in all 210 U.S. media markets.

The expanded offering is a first-of-its-kind, only Comscore delivers 48-hour post air data in all 210 markets, allowing the media industry to perform in-flight optimization for all campaigns for brands, agencies and sell-side partners. Consistent with Comscore TV's unique singular methodology across all markets, Pulse is built from the zip code level up, with the same passively collected return path data and massive coverage levels that account for an average of 1 in 3 U.S. households.

"Our data with Pulse is an industry first and highlights Comscore's investment and innovation in television consumption measurement. Our measurement is now the only solution to report viewing in 48 hours for every local TV market, and nationally with the same single source methodology regardless of the market," said Comscore Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant. "This advancement allows the industry to make faster programming and advertising decisions with confidence."

Pulse delivers greater speed, transparency and confidence to those planning, buying and evaluating media at the national and local levels across any or all 210 U.S. media markets. Available via Comscore's product offering, API feed and third-party processors, Pulse offers the enhanced ability to optimize campaigns with data that provides 93% predictability.

"We have relied on Comscore as our trusted source for television analytics for years, but with the innovation of Pulse data, we will better serve our clients and their agencies, giving us the tools we need to be more agile and responsive to their television campaigns," said Jackie Lynch, General Manager, WXTX FOX 54, American Spirit Media, "Having more timely data allows us to utilize inventory in new programming like never before, proving its value, and optimizing viewership goals for our advertisers."

Added Comscore partner Vicki Mattocks, Senior Media Buyer at Runyon Saltzman, "We're very pleased to have access to the viewing metrics that are now provided with Comscore's newly released Pulse data. This will be extremely helpful in fine-tuning, optimizing, and improving the precision of our media buys in real time."

The launch of Comscore's expanded Pulse capability at the national level and across all U.S. local media markets follows the recent selection of Comscore by Warner Bros. Discovery as a preferred currency provider for this year's TV Upfront. The expanded partnership will tap Comscore's unparalleled linear and cross-platform audience measurement abilities to enable alternative currencies for national advertisers transacting across its linear inventory and data-driven advanced advertising solutions.

Press inquiries:

Marie Scoutas

VP Marketing Strategy, Comscore

Press@comscore.com

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comscore, Inc.