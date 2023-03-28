STELLAR WORKS and SONY PRESENT 'STAYDREAM - A SURREAL REALITY' FOR NYCxDESIGN 2023

TOKYO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Works and Sony's Creative Center have collaborated in creating 'STAYDREAM –­ a surreal reality,' which will be staged during NYCxDESIGN 2023 (May 18-25). This conceptual presentation aims to communicate and reveal new forms of user experience, innovative sensing, and interactive engagement, exploring the coexistence of physical and meta realities.

"STAYDREAM – a surreal reality" Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Group Corporation) (PRNewswire)

A series of conceptual pieces designed in partnership with Sony's Creative Center will be showcased within an immersive environment that will focus on bringing key elements of the outside to indoors. The resulting installation serves to demonstrate the juxtaposition of the ambience of nature within the context of interior spaces, providing exciting future possibilities which enhance a sense of wellbeing in our homes.

STAYDREAM will be an experiential and sensorial feast of storytelling that takes over the entire Stellar Works showroom on Canal Street in New York. The installation explores the possibilities of design via the lens of creativity, to provide the audience with an ambient experience using both space and furniture. Elsewhere, Calico Wallpaper, specially chosen for this exhibition, will be deployed across both levels of the Stellar Works Showroom and will form an integral backdrop to a series of projections designed by Sony.

Stellar Works founder and CEO Yuichiro Hori comments on the launch: "From the beginning of this exciting project, there has been an organic synergy between Sony's Creative Center and Stellar Works. Together we have created an experience that combines Stellar Works' skills in furniture design and manufacturing with Sony's unrivalled expertise in innovation and technology. We look forward to welcoming all visitors to our New York showroom to experience something special for NYCxDESIGN."

Hirotaka Tako, Creative Director and Head of Sony's Design Centre Europe adds: "We wanted to discover how technology, craft, entertainment, and hospitality could seamlessly merge to a point where both virtual and physical experiences coexist. I believe that our collaboration with Stellar Works will make this possible."

This joint installation will be hosted at Stellar Works' New York showroom: 304 Canal Street, New York, NY 10013 from May 18–25, 2023 (10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily).

STAYDREAM official website:

https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/design/staydream/

About Stellar Works

Founded by CEO Yuichiro Hori in 2012, Stellar Works is a Japanese furniture brand with a global distribution network and offices and showrooms worldwide. The brand also collaborates with the world's most respected designers.

The Stellar Works factory incorporates a specialised furniture design atelier where traditional craft techniques are preserved within the manufacturing process. Over the last 10 years, Stellar Works has undergone exponential international growth in both commercial and consumer markets, while continuing to deliver bespoke furniture for some of the world's most iconic bespoke hospitality projects.

Instagram: @stellarworks_official

www.stellarworks.com

About Creative Center, Sony Group Corporation

Sony has always been at the forefront of design and became one of the first companies to create an in-house creative studio. Since its inception in 1961, Sony has forged its reputation for having a leading and award-winning global design team. Today the team's contribution has expanded beyond purely product design to a wide range of design activities, including user experience, communication, entertainment and more. Design Centre Europe is an extended arm of Creative Center.

We continuously explore the possibilities of design, working with people around the world to realize richer experiences and more comfortable lifestyles – whilst creating 'new standards' of value through the fusion of creativity and technology.

Instagram: @sonydesign_official

www.sony.com/en/design

"STAYDREAM – a surreal reality" (PRNewsfoto/Sony Group Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation