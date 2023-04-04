American Egg Board Reveals 46th Annual First Lady's Commemorative Egg

Longstanding Tradition Continues as America's Egg Farmers Donate Eggs for Annual White House Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a nearly five-decade tradition, the American Egg Board (AEB), on behalf of America's egg farmers, will present Dr. Jill Biden with the 2023 First Lady's Commemorative Egg at the White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll on Monday, April 10.

The 2023 First Lady's Commemorative Egg, intricately designed by longtime egg artist Carolyn Bickel, highlights how the power of education allows children of all ages to meet their goals and dream big for the future. This year's Commemorative Egg is a hand-painted jewel box design depicting children reading books together, with a hinged top which reveals a miniature Easter scene featuring another smaller real, hand-painted egg. The special Commemorative Egg design honors Dr. Biden's commitment to ensuring quality education to all Americans by visually capturing how children can reach for the stars, one book at a time.

"The American Egg Board and America's egg farmers are honored to gift the 46th First Lady's Commemorative Egg to Dr. Jill Biden celebrating her lifelong commitment to education, as part of the White House Easter 'EGGucation' Roll," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "We're proud to continue this legacy and to celebrate Easter and Passover holidays with an essential ingredient at the center of people's memories, festivities and traditions: eggs."

America's Egg Farmers Support and Celebrate the White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll

The White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll brings together egg farmers and thousands of families from across the country to celebrate a timeless tradition held on the White House South Lawn. Along with the iconic roll itself, families will have an opportunity to visit the American Egg Board's interactive Hen to Home exhibit to learn about an egg's journey from the farm to the plate and participate in a variety of egg-centric activities—from egg hunts to egg decorating. Showcasing the versatility of the egg, this year's White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll will spotlight a unique food experience, with the incredible egg featured in all dishes in the cafetorium. Eggs will even be provided to NASA for a special activity they are holding as part of the "EGGucation" classroom activities.

"United States of Possibility" Colonnade of Eggs Exhibit to Feature Kid-Designed Eggs

In the spirit of Dr. Biden's commitment to education, the White House East Colonnade will be transformed into the "United States of Possibility" Colonnade of Eggs exhibit, featuring hand-painted and decorated eggs representing all 50 U.S. states and six territories. In a show of state pride and national unity, children submitted creative egg designs under the theme of "United States of Possibility" that highlight why they love their home state/territory and its contributions to the future of the country, from their state's natural resources to technological inventions to cultural developments.

America's Egg Farmers Donate More Than 5.5 Million Eggs to Fight Hunger by the Dozens

America's egg farmers are working around the clock to ensure Americans have eggs—a spring holiday essential—on their tables to celebrate with friends and family this Easter and Passover season. In the three weeks leading up to these holidays, egg farmers across America are donating more than 5.5 million eggs to local food banks as part of their "Fighting Hunger by the Dozens" initiative. In 2023, America's egg farmers have already donated more than 15.3 million eggs to food banks around the U.S. and will continue to donate eggs all year round.

"Egg farmers across the country are committed to fighting hunger in America and supporting Americans facing food insecurity," said Metz. "Eggs make Easter and Passover family traditions extra special and America's egg farmers are working hard to make sure eggs can be at the table for all celebrations this season and available as a high-quality, nutritious protein for all Americans."

