Northwestern Mutual Earns Record Showing on Latest National Ranking of Top Wealth Advisors

MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today celebrated more than 130 of its advisors – a company record – who earned a ranking on Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors "Best-In-State" list.

"In this time of bank sector volatility, inflation and potential recession, Americans are turning to our advisors to achieve financial security with wealth management and planning insights that are built just for them," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, Northwestern Mutual's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "Our wealth management business is one of the fastest growing in the industry – thanks to the efforts of our trusted advisors and their teams. Their results on behalf of clients are exceptional and a testament to our unrivaled holistic approach – helping people protect the wealth they've built while creating generational prosperity."

Forbes receives more than 30,000 advisor applicants annually, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state. Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are nominated by their firms and undergo a series of comprehensive interviews, questionnaires and vetting by SHOOK Research. SHOOK considers a variety of qualitative and quantitative metrics when evaluating nominees, including industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

The Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized on Forbes' 2023 list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are:

Delynn Alexander Jerry David Daniel Gould Jay Mackey Mike Polan Craig Volk Joseph Anderson Dan Day Chad Greer Kurt Mattson Rob Randels Jarret Wandrei Bryan Austin Jay D'Entremont Dan Grimm Tom McBreen John Roland Andrew Watkins Brad Baune Chris Dill Robert A. Grimm Todd McClure Rob Roy Mike Waxberg Douglas Benson, Jr. John Dill Chad Harlan Ed McGill Kurt Rupprecht Thomas Wilmink II Ben Beshear Jim DiNardo Josh Harmon Mike McGinley Tom Sanczyk Mark Wise Andy Bird Kevin Dooley Tim Harrison Eric McGough Rainer Schlichtherle Matthew Wunder Brett J. Bissell Chip Dotson Benjamin Harvey James Meanix Stephen Schwartz William Yancey John Black Chad Dowdy Matt Heckmann Steve Mengyan Ted Shanahan Jim Zara Keenan Blanchford Emmett Dupas III Danny Hottel Michael Mennella Brent Shunk Art Blick Kevin Dwyer Dennis Huang C.W. Middleton Eric Shutt

Bob Bolt David Eisenhauer Mike Jacob Scott Mila Ryan Smith John Bongiovanni Mike Ellis Kevin Johnson Jeff Miller Kevin Spahn DB Bowers Darrin Englebert Mike Jones John Mitchell Scott Sparks Bryan Buckley Jim Erb Armen Khadiwala Steve Miura Keith Spengel Zach Burton Michael Erpelding Robert L. Kilroy William Moore III Luke Sturges John Calvert III Benjamin Feldman Justin Kirby Edward Moyzes Todd Tauzin Lou Cannataro Josh Ferguson Mark Kull Hans Myklebust Steven A. Tennant Matthew Carothers Barry Fies Dan Lagerborg Justin Neal Steve Thagard Justin Charise Jacqueline Fish Tyler Layne Bill Newman E. Peter Tiboris William Clark Jim Fitzgerald Randy Lehman Kevin Olson Peter Tillinghast Mark Clary Merrill Gagne Andy Lich Shannon Ouellette Jennifer Torrey Chris Collins Thomas Gallina Kevin Luchetta Alap Patel Abby Tuttle Christina Collins Ryan George Mark Lupton Greg Pederson Neil Van Dam Tyson Cromwell David Girola Matthew Lytell Scott Penning Tracy VanDyke

"Right now, more Americans than ever are open to speaking with an advisor, and these honorees are stepping up to serve this need by providing trusted advice that helps people plan and act with confidence," said Tim Gerend, Northwestern Mutual's chief distribution officer. "Our advisors' expertise, empathy and personalized financial planning is helping millions pave a path to greater financial security and less anxiety."

These Northwestern Mutual advisors – and thousands more nationwide – not only deliver outstanding service to their clients, but were also the driving force for the company's outstanding 2022 business results. In February, Northwestern Mutual announced a record number of total clients (more than five million), full-time financial professionals (nearly 8,000), revenue ($35 billion), surplus ($37 billion) and permanent life insurance sales. Additionally, in 2022 Northwestern Mutual Investment Services was ranked the sixth largest independent broker-dealer by total revenue by InvestmentNews and the seventh largest by Financial Advisor.

Northwestern Mutual is a leading provider of wealth management and investment solutions – with a growing number of clients turning to the company's financial advisors to help them protect and grow their wealth. The company's broad range of investment options, combined with its industry-leading risk protection solutions, gives clients the ability to achieve better long-term financial outcomes.

About the Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors & Best-In-State Lists

Forbes recognizes the top wealth advisors in America based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor their research partner – SHOOK – receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

Advisors who utilize a different firm name do so as a marketing name for doing business as a representative of Northwestern Mutual. Marketing names are not registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, insurance agencies or federal savings banks. Advisors are insurance agents of NM. Investment advisory services provided as Advisors of NMWMC. Investment brokerages services provided as Registered Representatives of NMIS.

