RentSpree Launches PRO, a New Plan Designed to Support Agents In a Challenging Market

The Premium Subscription Service Offers Rental Transaction and Marketing Tools for the Modern Real Estate Professional

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, today announced the release of its brand new subscription service, RentSpree PRO. PRO bundles transaction and marketing tools for agents that help streamline the entire rental process. With existing home sales continuing to fall in a rising interest rate environment, the focus has shifted to the rental market and these new tools support its steep increase in competition.

RentSpree (PRNewswire)

PRO combines existing transactional capabilities in RentSpree's offering, such as RentSpree's award-winning online rental application and tenant screening, with brand new tools to ensure RentSpree is a one stop shop for agents and their rental clients alike.

"We are constantly pushing ourselves to develop better solutions within the rental process to cut down on wasted time and other pain points," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO of RentSpree. "We've been diligently working on PRO to up our ability to specifically support agents as they advance their rental process."

He added, "PRO will exponentially increase agent efficiency in dealing with rentals, with the ultimate goal of increasing each agent's return on investment."

New tools on PRO will give agents the opportunity to exponentially level-up their business. These tools include:

Document Upload: This feature seamlessly collects necessary documents from rental applicants within one singular platform, eliminating the need to move between multiple solutions to complete a rental transaction. It ensures that transactions are closed faster with less friction.

Reference Checks: Automated reference checks help streamline outreach to potential references. It speeds up the process and assists agents in finding the right applicant for a rental.

E-Sign Documents: The rental/lease agreement stage is one of the most important, tedious and drawn-out procedures of the rental transaction process. PRO alleviates the need for agents and landlords to perform manual tasks like sending lease agreements via print, scan, email, or other tools outside of their current solution. It helps execute and securely store lease agreements smoothly.

Agent Reviews: A high volume of positive reviews from past clients can be displayed and easily shared with an agent's network. Agents will be able to prompt their clients to leave a review, which can be seen by anybody that visits the profile page. The reviews an agent collects can be shared via social media to promote their service and profile on RentSpree.

Custom Link for your Agent Profile Page: Agent Profiles can help generate an online presence and create professional branding opportunities that can increase the likelihood of attracting more business. This feature offers another opportunity for agents to further build on their professional brand with the ability to modify the slug in their Agent Profile Page's URL, offering increased link trust and discoverability of their services. Since these pages are indexable, Google can surface if someone were to be researching a particular agent.

"RentSpree PRO helps me keep all my listings, applications, and supporting documents in one place," said Juan Caba with Velez Realty Corp . "It saves me time vetting the best tenants for my clients and helps me build relationships with future buyers. It's my virtual office."

The RentSpree PRO subscription is $19.99/month. To learn more about RentSpree and its tools, please visit https://www.rentspree.com/rentspree-pro .

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit http://www.rentspree.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RentSpree