Chiesi's international growth continues

Turnover at €2 billion 749 million, with growth of 13.6% over 2021;

Largest market is Europe , with significant growth in US, China , and Brazil ;

Treatments for respiratory diseases represent 70% of turnover;

21.4% of turnover is invested in R&D;

PARMA, Italy, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi, the research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group headquartered in Parma (Italy), recorded a turnover of €2,749 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.6% from 2021. Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA) grew by 7%. It has a solid positive net financial position of €1,390 million, €342 million more than previous year.

Chiesi's largest market is Europe, but it is also growing in the US, China, and Brazil. The biggest share of turnover (70%) comes from treatments for respiratory disease, followed by products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, which registered record revenues of €332 million in 2022, growing by over 18% from 2021.

Giuseppe Accogli, the Chiesi Group's new CEO, commented: "This excellent performance is concrete evidence of the Group's work in creating shared value for people, the community, and the environment. It has been possible thanks to the commitment of all our people globally. A commitment that I share, together with the Chiesi family, and that will drive us into the next stages of international growth."

Increased partnerships in Research and Innovation

R&D investments increased to reach 21.4% of turnover. Chiesi registered 42 new patents at the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2022, ranking as the first Italian pharmaceutical company in terms of applications.

Research growth is mainly driven by partnerships and collaborations (Allinaire Therapeutics, Aptar Digital health, Kaia Health) and acquisitions (Amryt). In 2022, Chiesi also started building its Parma Biotech Center of Excellence, the new hub for the development of biological products, made possible by a €85 million investment.

Sustainability and B Corp Recertification

Sustainability is an increasingly crucial element of Chiesi's strategic vision. In July 2022, Chiesi – a Benefit Corporation in Italy (Società Benefit), the United States and France (Société à Mission) – achieved B Corp recertification by international non-profit organisation B Lab. This milestone represents the starting point of a new, three-year improvement plan, aiming for a recertification in 2025.

2023 forecasts

In 2023, Chiesi Group aims to grow further, and expects to reach and exceed its budget targets.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035. With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

