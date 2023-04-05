Keurig Dr Pepper to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning April 27, 2023 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until May 11, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 7814809.

Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Investors:

Jane Gelfand

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 888-340-5287 / jane.gelfand@kdrp.com

Chethan Mallela

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 646-620-8761 / chethan.mallela@kdrp.com

Media:

Katie Gilroy

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

