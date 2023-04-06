Interos Founder & CEO Jennifer Bisceglie Named to Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders List

Leader of fast-growing operational resilience company recognized for radically reinventing supply chain risk management to protect enterprises from supply chain disruptions

ARLINGTON, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the 2022 Washington DC Tech Titan Awards and the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Interos, the operational resilience company creating the strongest and most transparent supply chains in the world, today announced that Founder & CEO Jennifer Bisceglie had been named to Inc.'s annual Female Founders list highlighting entrepreneurs with "world-changing" companies.

Interos (www.Interos.net) provides eco-system mapping and supply chain risk solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Interos) (PRNewswire)

The sixth annual Female Founders list honors a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country across software, financial services, biotech, energy, retail and other sectors.

"I'm honored to join these amazing women founders whose companies lead and inspire change," said Jennifer Bisceglie. "This award is powered by our trailblazing Interos employees who are driving our vision to help enterprises achieve operational resilience in the face of supply chain shocks that cost the global economy up to $3 trillion annually. It's clear there is no defensible position for the supply chain status quo. Whether it's a sustainability and climate change focus or simply ensuring your supply chain can scale, CEOs are recognizing the strategic opportunity is in optimizing the extended ecosystem. Leading enterprises are prioritizing their investment in visibility and resiliency supply chain technologies to force transparency and trust as part of this once-in-a-generation shift."

Interos is the first and only company to help our customers move from lagging to leading indicators to manage enterprise third-party risk. By modeling the world's economy from the bottom up, Interos makes it possible to assess, detect, and remediate supplier risk at every tier of the supply chain. Interos' customers can protect their brand, revenue, and reputation as well as create new opportunities for growth that is resilient against today's unthinkable risks.

"These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2023

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company – creating the safest, strongest, and most secure supply chains in the world. Our pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world's only operational resilience platform, we protect customers from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other supplier vulnerabilities.Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world, from within the members of the Five Eyes nations as well as a host of Global Fortune 500 companies. www.interos.ai

