Introducing Cervoz's High Performance, Industrial-Grade NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs

TAIPEI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz Technology, a leading supplier of industrial-grade storage and memory solutions, is excited to announce the new NVMe PCIe Gen 4x4 SSDs, the T441. Purposefully designed to cater to the growing automaticity trend of the industry, the T441 is the ideal choice for companies seeking cutting-edge technology in high-performance storage solutions.

Blazing Speeds with High Capacity

The Cervoz T441 SSDs leverage the power of 112-layer 3D TLC NAND flash technology, offering storage capacities of up to 3840GB in a compact and energy-efficient design. In addition, the high-speed PCIe Gen 4x4 interface enables faster and more efficient data access, with Read/Write speeds of up to 7,100/6,190 MB/s and 4K random IOPS of up to 1,000K. This exceptional performance makes the T441 an ideal solution for applications requiring real-time processing of vast data, such as surveillance, machine vision, and edge AI, as well as those handling massive data sets like CAD, biomedical engineering, and atmospheric sciences.

Advanced Heat Dissipation for Optimal Performance

The T441 family incorporates a hardware-software integrated heat dissipation design, ensuring maximum performance and durability. This design includes a dynamic thermal throttling mechanism that monitors and regulates operating temperatures within a standard range of 0°C to 70°C. Additionally, the T441 is outfitted with a premium-grade aluminum heatsink, reducing the operating temperature by 15°C to 20°C and allowing the SSDs to maintain optimal performance. This state-of-the-art heat dissipation design results in exceptional quality and significant heat dissipation of up to 25%, making the T441 a reliable and efficient choice for high-performance storage solutions.

Unrivaled Durability, Reliability, and Data Security

Expertly engineered with advanced features such as SLC write cache, DRAM buffer, and wear leveling technologies, T441 delivers exceptional durability and longevity in storage solutions. DRAM buffer technology is the integration of a DRAM chip in T441 storage modules that serves as a cache for hard disks, acting as a directory and collecting small amounts of data before directly storing it into the flash memory. This process minimizes the wear on the limited read/write cycles of SSDs, resulting in enhanced performance and endurance. Consequently, the T441 is an ideal choice for applications requiring intensive writing of numerous small files.

Cervoz incorporates a robust ECC algorithm known as Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) decoding in the firmware to optimize data reliability. In an era where the Internet of Things (IoT) places a premium on security and reliability of data, the T441 is designed with End-to-End Data Protection as well as S.M.A.R.T. and TRIM technologies. These enhancements significantly contribute to safeguarding data integrity and security, making the Cervoz T441 a leading choice for storage and memory module solutions.

Cervoz is ready to support the growing demand for various industrial applications with our new NVMe SSDs in this data-rich world. For more information, please visit www.cervoz.com or contact info@cervoz.com.

About Cervoz

Headquartered in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology supplies embedded components for the industrial PC market. The company has nearly two decades of experience designing and developing high-performing memory and storage solutions for industrial applications.

