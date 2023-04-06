Kailo Pain Patch: Kailo Flex Is Now Available!

SANDY, Utah, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kailo Pain Patch is a product designed to address people's everyday pain, offering relief without using drugs. However, the original design's elasticity is limited, which this new companion product aims to address. Here's a closer look at this innovation and how its natural elements can help relieve pain.

The New Kailo Product

Pain Relief Technologies LLC is the creator of Kailo Labs, the Kailo Pain Patch and its new companion model, the Kailo Flex . Based in Sandy, Utah, the company creates pain relief products that don't rely on drugs for effectiveness. Back in 2019, they launched an Indiegogo campaign for their first pain patch product. With over 13,000 backers, they raised over $2 Million million.

In April 2022, they started another campaign, aiming to earn $20,000 to fund a companion pain patch product, the Kailo Flex . Kailo Labs met its goal in only 45 minutes. It later reached 874% of its original goal, gaining help from over 3,100 backers to make more than $231,000.

The Technology Behind the Kailo Flex Pain Patch

The technology inside the Kailo Flex Pain Patch is a combination of conducting and semi-conducting materials that form a uniquely arranged sheet of tiny capacitors. These capacitors were invented as an antenna to assist in the receipt and transmission of electromagnetic waves.

The inventors of the antenna technology accidentally discovered that the process that this technology uses to receive and transmit signals makes it uniquely suited to interact with the body's electrical signals in the nervous system. The conducting materials in the Kailo Technology are common elements that are non-toxic and natural.

Kailo Reviews

Liza Burdette — a Kailo Flex Pain Patch user — reported a good experience with the lab's product. This woman has lived through years of pain from broken bones, severe injuries, and metal placed in her body after surviving a head-on collision with a drunk driver at age 17.

Although Burdette needed to figure out where the best part of her body to place the patch was, she excitedly claimed that it worked. She experienced pain relief from her neck, shoulder, back, arm, hand, and even down to her hip.

