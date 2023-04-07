J&T Express Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary in Thailand

BANGKOK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express, a global logistics service provider, celebrated its fourth anniversary in Thailand themed "Parcel Story of 4ever Friendship".

Since its launch in Thailand in March 2019, J&T Express has quickly grown into a leading delivery service provider. Through its vehicle fleet, the Jet Transport, J&T Express covers 928 districts in 77 provinces, including remote areas. Currently, J&T Express operates 24/7, 365 days a year supported by customer service hotlines and a one-on-one service for VIP customers. In addition, J&T Fulfillment provides automated warehousing solutions and a suite of diversified services to cater to the various needs of B2B and B2C customers. To supplement its offerings in the domestic market, J&T International, a subsidiary of J&T, also offers one-stop international logistics solutions to customers, contributing to the rapid development of cross-border e-commerce in Thailand.

J&T Express operates gateway centre with an area of over 100,000 square meters fitted with leading automatic sorting technology in Southeast Asia. Benefiting from this, the company achieved an increase of 25% in parcel volume and a 19% improvement in service efficiency year-over-year in 2022.

Mrs. Lily Chen, Chief Marketing Officer of J&T Express Thailand said, "J&T Express' achievements would not have been made possible without the support of our customers and partners. Rooted in our 'customer-oriented and efficiency-based' mission, we strive to be the best courier logistics provider in Thailand. We will continue to make strides with our customers and contribute to the development of the digital economy in Thailand."

The fourth anniversary celebration was also attended by Mario Maurer, a Thai national idol, and a spokesperson for J&T Express Thailand.

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

