Fisher Pharmacy Grads Outperform Peers for NAPLEX National Pass Rates

PITTSFORD, N.Y., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduates of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy achieved the highest pass rates in New York State on the 2022 North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX). Students performed well above the state (74 percent) and national (80 percent) averages for first-time pass rates. Fisher graduates achieved a pass rate of 88 percent.

St. John Fisher University logo (PRNewswire)

Wegmans School of Pharmacy graduates achieved the highest pass rates in New York on the 2022 NAPLEX.

"We are proud of our graduates, who consistently outperform their peers across the state and continue to produce impressive outcomes," said Dr. Christine Birnie, dean of the School of Pharmacy. "These results are reflective of their hard work and of the commitment of our faculty and staff to prepare them for the profession."

The NAPLEX measures clinical knowledge of the practice of pharmacy. Compiled results from the NAPLEX can be found on the NABP website.

With a dynamic curriculum, combined with hands-on, practical learning during experiential rotations in the community, Fisher students graduate ready to pursue careers in pharmacy rooted in intellectual, professional, and civic integrity. In addition, the School of Pharmacy prepares students for licensure through a comprehensive board review throughout the fourth year of the program, concluding with an intensive final review, just prior to graduation.

About St. John Fisher University

St. John Fisher University is a liberal arts institution that provides a transformative education to approximately 3,800 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students each year. Across its five Schools, Fisher offers nearly 40 majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing; 11 pre-professional programs; and master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, pharmacy, and public health. Located just beyond Rochester, New York, the University's residential campus boasts a robust living and learning community and a successful intercollegiate athletics program.

An independent institution today, the University was founded by the Congregation of St. Basil in 1948 and celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023. As Fisher moves forward into the future, it stays true to its Catholic heritage and honors the Basilians by embracing their motto, "Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. John Fisher University