Shift Media launches global channel partner program

New program enables Shift Media partners to integrate video collaboration and screening solutions.

BOSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Media, the leading provider of cloud-native video collaboration solutions for content creators, will announce the Shift Media Partner Program at NAB 2023 (booth N1875, Las Vegas Convention Center, April 16-19).

"Together, we are poised to revolutionize the industry and drive innovation for our customers."

The partner program is designed to accelerate the ability of video creators to get started with Shift Media's suite of transformative video collaboration solutions.

Shift Media's Partner Program was developed to offer several levels of collaboration for partners and customers to guarantee success:

Elite reseller: Partners who sell and build Shift Media products into customer workflows and directly provide Level 1 support services, including all initial problem analysis, diagnosis and replication of problems

Pro reseller: Partners who sell and build Shift Media products into customer workflows but delegate end-user support directly to Shift Media

Referral partner: Partners who refer clients directly to Shift Media for video collaboration solutions

The Elite Partner program allows our partners to deliver their expertise in video collaboration by integrating Shift Media products into their specifically designed customer solutions while enabling them to offer custom client service.

"We are excited to partner with Shift Media to enhance our portfolio of comprehensive video collaboration solutions and continue to provide our clients across the Americas with enterprise-grade offerings for their media workflows," said Matt Silva, CEO of CIS Group. "We see Shift Media as a valuable piece of a large-scale media enterprise workflow that provides a secure and efficient collaboration layer on top of existing media asset management platforms. We feel that the combination of CIS Group's commitment to world-class client service and Shift Media's unmatched reputation of security and reliability will allow us to uniquely serve this market."

"By joining the global partner program for MediaSilo, we enable our clients to leverage cutting-edge solutions for secure video sharing and collaboration while ensuring that their sensitive content remains protected at all times," said Serena Harris, Sales Director at Annex Pro.

"MediaSilo's SaaS platform offers a powerful, easy-to-use solution that streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration, review & approval, and ensures secure delivery across all devices and platforms," said Mike Cavanagh, CEO of Key Code Media. "Together, we are poised to revolutionize the industry and drive innovation for our customers."

"MediaSilo has completely streamlined our workflow with our internal media teams, expedited our review and approve process, and kept all our assets in one place that's easily searchable, safe and secure," says Jamey Stewart, President of Mega Media Factory. "We are thrilled to bring this technology to our customers for transformative success."

"We have hand-picked these partners based on their excellent reputation for success, customer service and forward-thinking processes. Whether you're looking to enhance collaboration during film, television, commercial or corporate video production, we have the right partner to guarantee success," said Ramu Potarazu, CEO of Shift Media.

For more information on the Shift Media Partner Program, contact partners@shiftmedia.io.

About Shift Media

Shift Media provides cloud-based solutions for the highest levels of video production. The company's suite of products includes the MediaSilo platform for managing, reviewing, and sharing work-in-progress video content; Wiredrive for customized, branded pitch reels; and Screeners.com for previewing valuable pre-release content. For over two decades, Shift Media's products have been used by the world's most recognizable studios and ad agencies to simplify complex video challenges. Of note, more than 75% of 2021 Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards winners used Shift Media products.

