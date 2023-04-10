SponsorCX named “Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the ECHL”

SHEWSBURY, N.J., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ECHL announced today that SponsorCX has been named the "Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the ECHL."

The partnership will offer a world-class sponsorship management solution to all teams across the ECHL at an affordable league-wide rate. SponsorCX provides an end-to-end sponsorship management software solution, which allows teams to:

Manage accounts, contacts, activities, and create customized agreements.

Organize inventory assets in a single location.

Create and track the fulfillment process through a collaborative task management portal.

Manage artwork approvals, proof of performance, billing, and trade with customized reporting.

Access and manage sponsorship information through the SponsorCX mobile app.

"With several ECHL Teams already on-board the SponsorCX platform, furthering our relationship with SponsorCX allows all ECHL Teams the opportunity to streamline their sponsorship fulfillment and ensure our partners are maximizing their exposure throughout the League," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"We are excited to announce this game-changing partnership with the ECHL," says Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "We are ready and poised to deliver an innovative sponsorship management solution to every team across the ECHL, while maintaining the leagues mission to provide world-class hockey entertainment."

About the ECHL

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces for its 35th season in 2022-23. There have been 738 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 11 who have made their NHL debut in the 2022-23 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 28 of the 32 NHL teams in 2022-23, marking the 26th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2020, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com

