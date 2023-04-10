TALKING RAIN PLUNGES INTO THE ENERGY DRINK CATEGORY & UNVEILS SPARKLING ICE +ENERGY

Made with Naturally Sourced Caffeine, Sparkling Ice's New Energy Line Delivers Great Taste and Functionality for a Cleaner Boost of Energy

SEATTLE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a refreshing boost of energy with the newest addition to the bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice's lineup – introducing Sparkling Ice +Energy. This rejuvenating new beverage is an excellent source of B vitamins added for immunity support and L-theanine to help improve concentration. Made with naturally sourced flavors and colors, and delivering a boost of caffeine, Sparkling Ice +Energy will hit shelves this month in select retail locations nationwide.

"At Talking Rain, we're always looking for innovative ways to bring new and exciting products to our consumers," said Anne Wilcox, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Insights at Talking Rain Beverage Company, makers of Sparkling Ice flavored waters. "With Sparkling Ice +Energy, we wanted to create a cleaner, better-tasting option that delivers the boost people need to tackle their everyday, busy lives. By using naturally sourced caffeine, along with added vitamins and minerals, we're confident that +Energy will quickly become a fan-favorite amongst those looking for a better-for-you pick-me-up."

Sparkling Ice +Energy is not your average energy drink. The beverage is a cleaner, better-tasting option for those who want to maximize their potential without sacrificing taste or quality. With the right caffeine level, zero sugar along with vitamins and electrolytes, Sparkling Ice +Energy delivers a powerful punch of energy that elevates daily hydration and gives consumers the extra boost needed to perform their best. The new beverage is the energy drink for doers who want to get things done without feeling overstimulated and is an approachable option for consumers seeking cleaner and better-for-you energy sources.

Sparkling Ice +Energy is available in select retailers nationwide and is available in three flavorful, fun flavors: Power Punch, Berry Blast, and Maximum Mango in both 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans. For more information on Sparkling Ice's newest and current products, check out https://www.sparklingice.com/.

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, and antioxidants. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With a variety of fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to Live in Full Flavor™. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com .

