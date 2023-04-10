WiMi Hologram Cloud to Work on Multi-view Based Data Fusion Algorithm

BEIJING, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its R&D team is working on a multi-view based data fusion algorithm, powered by the multi-view learning algorithm.

The multi-view learning algorithm consists of co-training, multi-core learning, and subspace learning. The co-training algorithm considers that each sample can be divided into different views, with the option of maximizing the likelihood that both sides agree on the data in the different views. Multi-core learning involves a series of machine learning methods that use a core that naturally responds to other views, fusing linear and non-linear features together to improve learning. Subspace learning aims to obtain a subspace that different views can share. Through this subspace, subsequent tasks, such as classification and clustering, can be accomplished.

Data fusion algorithms and their applications continue advancing as technology iterates. Data has become a strategic asset in this information-exploding era of big data. There will be a demand for data fusion where there is information and data. Driven by the development of information technology, the digital construction of various fields, such as smart cities, intelligent transportation, and smart manufacturing, is steadily advancing. The digital construction in these fields will have a higher demand for data fusion algorithms. Thus, WiMi's multi-view-based data fusion algorithm has extensive application prospects.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.