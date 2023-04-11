Anaxi™ CXS Gives Operators the Freedom to Play On with Oasis Loyalty™

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaxi's Customer Experience Solutions (CXS) business has announced that it's making Oasis Loyalty™ available for integration with third party casino management systems, enabling operators to create seamless entertainment experiences for their players.

Oasis Loyalty is a field-proven best-in-class solution that delivers ultimate flexibility, configurability and performance for operators and their players. Casino operators can now leverage the power of Oasis Loyalty irrespective of their existing CMS implementations to create compelling, consistent, and highly entertaining player journeys.

"Making our Oasis Loyalty platform available for integration with all CMS platforms speaks directly to our vision of One player, One experience." said Charles Hiten, Global SVP of Product and Development at Anaxi CXS. "We appreciate that operators have unique needs and existing solutions that they rely on, and this integration option will allow them to deploy and fully leverage Oasis Loyalty's powerful features and capabilities across their entire enterprise."

Anaxi's CXS business prides itself on delivering the world's greatest content, transformational platforms and market leading services to partners. By integrating everything from loyalty and rewards to online entertainment and content, Anaxi CXS puts the gaming floor on the player's hands.

Anaxi is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 800 passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment.

