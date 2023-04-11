Annexus Health Achieves a Significant Milestone by Surpassing $3 Billion in Awards Secured for Patients

The company has also experienced significant growth in its provider network, which has more than tripled since 2021

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced that its AssistPoint® platform has been used to secure more than $3 billion in patient financial assistance awards since 2018 and that its provider network has more than tripled since the end of 2021.

"The upward trend we are seeing in awards secured with AssistPoint is exciting for us and, more importantly, for the many eligible patients across the country who have benefited and stand to benefit from financial assistance," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "It has been less than one year since we surpassed the $2 billion mark, so to have now surpassed $3 billion shows the acceleration of the difference we are making for patients and their families."

In January 2023 alone, a record $389 million in financial assistance was secured with AssistPoint, a software platform that helps healthcare provider organizations proactively identify and manage financial assistance and other access services for eligible patients. AssistPoint seamlessly integrates with practice management systems and can be integrated with electronic health records, pharmacy management systems, and patient support programs. This connectivity minimizes cumbersome manual processes and allows healthcare provider organizations to work within an integrated environment to streamline the patient assistance process. AssistPoint has grown from its roots in oncology to address patient financial hardship in multiple disease states.

The rapid increase in awards secured with AssistPoint is attributable to growing provider uptake of the platform as well as the success of Adparo®. Adparo is Annexus Health's services division, which provides staff to support healthcare provider organizations in managing the patient assistance workflow, minimizing the administrative burden for providers and patients.

The company's 14 current life science partnerships also play a significant role in patient awards secured. AP Connect®, Annexus Health's life science solution, digitally integrates patient support programs directly within the provider workflow via AssistPoint to streamline and speed up the enrollment process, removing the burden from patients so they can focus on their care.

"Surpassing $3 billion shows the true magnitude of our impact," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "Translating this dollar impact into the growing number of patients we have been able to help every day is a true testimony to the force of change we have originated within the patient access ecosystem."

