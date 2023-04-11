Clearwater Analytics Named to 2023 WealthTech100

Recognized as One of the World's 100 Most Innovative Companies in the Financial Services and Technology Sectors

BOISE, Idaho, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has been named in the FinTech Global WealthTech100, a list that helps investment firms, private banks and financial advisors identify the most innovative technology companies. Assessing over 1,200 businesses worldwide, the WealthTech100 named the 100 technology companies that are solving a significant industry problem or generating efficiency improvements across the investment value chain, thereby transforming the wealth and asset management industry.

"Wealth management and the broader financial industry need technology solutions that help them to navigate evolving economic uncertainties and market shocks with clarity and transparency," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO at Clearwater Analytics. "At Clearwater, our clients achieve better results and efficiencies by using our award-winning technology platform to gain greater situational awareness into their investment portfolios, cash flow forecasts, and risk profile."

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Customers are demanding more streamlined and personalised offerings and are more than willing to switch providers in search of this. Investment firms, private banks and financial advisors need to keep pace with innovation and the fifth annual WealthTech100 list gives senior executives all the essential information they need to identify the companies and technologies leading the market."

Clearwater is changing the investment landscape by replacing aged patchworks of on-premises software involving significant manual processes with an award-winning technology platform that continually sources, ingests, models, reconciles, and validates every investment security. Clearwater's software aggregates, reconciles, and validates data from more than 2,500 daily data feeds and more than four million securities that have been modelled across multiple currencies, asset classes, and countries. The cleansed and validated data runs through Clearwater's proprietary accounting, performance, compliance, and risk solutions to provide clients with powerful analytics and on-demand, configurable reporting.

A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

