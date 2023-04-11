GAF Energy's Martin DeBono Joins the Fast Company Impact Council

Invite-Only Council Furthers GAF Energy's Drive for Energy From Every Roof: Timberline Solar™ Roof Named a World Changing Idea

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fast Company Impact Council has brought on Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy , to join its invitation-only collective of the most inventive and energetic founders, CEOs, designers and artists, and visionaries, who come together to share knowledge, ideas, and perspectives on business, society, innovation, and design. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, produces Timberline Solar™ at the company's R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California. Timberline Solar™, introduced last year, has been honored by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea.

"Joining Fast Company's Impact Council is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with leaders on the big ideas that can speed the clean energy transition," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "I believe the next big wave of climate action will be triggered by entrepreneurs developing great products that people actually want, and Fast Company's team knows how to recognize and report on the new ideas and innovations making this happen."

The Impact Council is a collective of innovative leaders and the most creative people in business to discuss the greatest opportunities and most pressing challenges of our time. The group is selected by Fast Company leadership and regularly convenes to discuss topics of global social significance and the role companies and council members can play in shaping the future.

GAF Energy is committed to launching game-changing solar products capable of powering mass adoption of clean energy. Over five million new roofs are installed on U.S. homes each year. One out of every four of those roofs come from GAF , the sister company of GAF Energy and the largest roofing and waterproofing company in North America. With access to GAF's national contractor network, GAF Energy is uniquely positioned to bring residential solar to the mass market, transforming more roofs into solar roofs each year.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF , to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. Timberline Solar™ is the most-awarded solar shingle in the world. Since its launch in January 2022, it has received more than 30 awards, including from CES, TIME, Fast Company, Popular Science, Green Builder, Good Housekeeping, and the National Association of Home Builders. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world-changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.

