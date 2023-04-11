Greenway Health Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Veteran, Don Kleoppel, as Chief Information and Security Officer

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced Don Kleoppel as its new Chief Information and Security Officer (CISO). Kleoppel joins the Greenway Executive Leadership Team leading its enterprise security program focusing on cybersecurity, security governance risk and compliance, and security architecture.

At Greenway Health, Kleoppel will advance client-facing cyber strategy to deliver secure systems while focusing on application development, architecture, and infrastructure. He will also continue to strengthen internal operations to ensure a highly secure environment for Greenway and its clients.

"In today's environment, a robust enterprise security program is critical to ensure the secure exchange of information and the protection of patient privacy. Don brings a tenured history and a proven track record of success in improving cybersecurity in healthcare information systems," said Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health. "With Don's leadership and passion for excellence, he will keep Greenway on the cutting-edge of security by continuously improving operations, programs, and processes to enhance security for Greenway, its clients and their patients."

Kleoppel joins Greenway Health with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare IT industry, most recently as Vice President and Chief Security Officer with Cerner where he primarily focused on creating a highly secure computing environment through the establishment of operational improvements and programs.

Prior to his work at Cerner, Don served as Chief Information and Security Officer with DST Systems, a fintech-focused SAAS organization, where he led a cross-functional team responsible for ensuring business and client security programs with a record of success for over 27 years.

"Immediately following my initial discussions with the Greenway Executive Leadership Team, I knew we were in alignment in a shared vision to lead the industry by addressing the security concerns facing the healthcare community, and ensure providers can focus on what they do best – providing patient care," said Don Kleoppel, CISO at Greenway Health. "I look forward to collaborating with the Greenway team, its leaders and its clients to see this vision come to fruition."

As an industry expert and thought leader, Kleoppel is regularly requested to speak at cybersecurity forums and advise clients on security strategy. Additionally, he is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a Certified Chief Information Officer (CCISO).

