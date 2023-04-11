Interstate Moving & Storage Joins northAmerican® Van Lines National Agent Network

80-year Award-Winning Independent Mover

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies and a subsidiary of Sirva, Inc., announced the addition of Springfield, Va.-based Interstate Moving & Storage to its national moving agent network.

"Interstate Moving embodies the dedication to quality and service excellence northAmerican was founded on 90 years ago," says Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager, North American Van Lines. "We are honored to welcome them into the northAmerican agent family."

"northAmerican and Sirva/BGRS are among the strongest names in moving and relocation," stated Bud Morrissette, Chief Executive Officer, Interstate Moving & Storage. "Quality Service Delivery means everything to our customers. Prior experience working with northAmerican and Sirva/BGRS allowed us to experience first-hand their execution and dedication. We look forward to becoming a member of their network family."

For 80 years, Interstate and its Top Hat Service©-level of customer care have been the hallmark of the organization's success and growth in domestic and international household moves serving government, corporate and individual transferees. Recognitions including 11-time NDTA Quality Award Winner, seven-time Inc. 5000 recipient and 20-year ISO registrant demonstrate the 3rd generation of family-managed enterprise's commitment to quality service.

About Interstate Moving & Storage

Interstate Moving & Storage is part of the Interstate Family of Companies established in 1943 and headquartered in Springfield Va. Interstate encompasses a group of Moving, Relocation & Logistics firms serving the Dept. of Defense, Federal Civilian and Intelligence Agencies, Corporations and Individual Transferees. As a $100+ million enterprise, the organization is entrusted with the care and oversight of more than $1 billion in customer-valued goods and property annually. Interstate holds key industry certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, FIDI FAIMPlus designation, and OMA certification. For more information, visit http://www.MoveInterstate.com.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 300 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found at www.northamerican.com.

