LifeOmic Launches Patient Mobile App, Enabling Health Systems and Providers with a Configurable Toolkit to Improve Health Outcomes

LifeOmic Patient Mobile App's suite of offerings will empower patients to engage at a new level, ushering in a rich environment for personalized care

INDIANAPOLIS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , a healthcare technology company powering precision health with its end-to-end software solution, the LifeOmic Platform, today announced the launch of its Patient Mobile App. LifeOmic's Patient Mobile App enables a two-way connection between the healthcare team and the patient. With the LifeOmic Patient Mobile App, healthcare providers have access to a highly configurable solution that integrates directly into their existing workflows to meet their unique needs.

The growth of mobile health, which is estimated to reach $12.1 billion by 2030 , is one of the most promising trends in the healthcare industry due to its capacity to support, educate and connect patients to their care teams between office visits. However, there is a tremendous gap between medical professionals and patients due to the plethora of siloed mobile health apps available within the market. LifeOmic aims to solve this problem by providing healthcare systems and providers with the ideal solution for proactively and holistically managing patient outcomes without adding a burden to the care team.

"Healthcare providers face two challenges — engaging patients without overwhelming staff and managing multiple apps within a system," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "LifeOmic addresses both by providing a secure, scalable solution that integrates with patients' records and collects data from various sources. By surfacing issues that need attention, LifeOmic streamlines proactive management without increasing staff workload."

The LifeOmic Patient Mobile App was designed to be the hub for all connection points. The app can be configured for different audiences and use cases—so whether it is used for remote patient monitoring, patient adherence, patient education or research, the app is flexibly designed to offer two-way communication. This enables LifeOmic to empower health systems and providers to improve patient outcomes via patient monitoring and reduce readmissions and visits to the emergency department through the valuable insights gained by leveraging patient-reported data.

With The LifeOmic Patient Mobile App, health systems and healthcare providers can:

Incorporate the organization's name and branding

Easily gather patient eConsent

Configure the app layout to integrate with other sites and apps

Deliver multimedia content for extended learning (video, articles, audio, flashcard content)

Create daily patient tasks

Gather patient-reported information from surveys

Add video conversations; either 1:1 or group sessions.

Configure a chatbot to process and understand patient questions

Connect to wearables (e.g., Fitbit, Apple and Google)

Integrate with medical devices (e.g., Dexcom CGM)

Use alerts and dashboards to monitor patients' health proactively

By integrating into patient clinical records such as Epic, Cerner and Cerbo and wearable device data, the LifeOmic Patient Mobile App allows for easy electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) collection to create a better patient experience while helping surface issues that need attention from staff. The app also enables patient connection between office visits, providing the necessary education and support to understand their conditions, play active roles in self-care and reduce the likelihood of complications. Provided by the healthcare system or provider, the app is completely free to the patient.

All data acquired from the app is stored in the secure LifeOmic Platform. Both the LifeOmic Platform and the app maintain the highest level of security and are HIPAA-compliant, GDPR-compliant and HITRUST certified.

Get started with our app today and experience a free five-day trial. Learn more and sign up at: https://lifeomic.com/products/patient/ .

About LifeOmic:

Founded in 2016, LifeOmic is a healthcare technology company solving the industry's largest problems — connecting, consolidating, and visualizing complex health data to improve patient outcomes. Its technological backbone, The LifeOmic Platform, is a secure and scalable cloud-based software solution designed to aggregate and visualize complex health data to power precision health. The platform securely aggregates, stores, and analyzes health data across electronic health records (EHR), genomic, clinical, imaging, population, and patient data to accelerate research and optimize healthcare decision-making. The platform enables healthcare systems, researchers, and health tech enterprises to save time and costs in managing data for precision health. To learn more about LifeOmic, visit lifeomic.com .

