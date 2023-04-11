LiveU Launches LiveU Studio, the First Cloud IP Live Video Production Service to Natively Support LRT™

LiveU now has a fully featured production pillar within the LiveU EcoSystem

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the IP video company, today announced the launch of its new fully cloud-native IP live video production service, LiveU Studio, the first to natively support LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport). LiveU Studio is a fully scalable, SaaS solution, making it easy to create and distribute more live content across a myriad of digital media channels. LiveU Studio supports multiple IP video protocols and provides live switching, audio mixing, graphics, remote guest management, and one-click distribution to up to 30 different, simultaneous digital destinations.

The solution signifies a world-first approach to live production, leveraging the high quality, low latency LRT™ protocol across the entire workflow – from contribution and production to distribution.

LiveU Studio gives content creators a competitive advantage by meeting the growing demand for high-quality and engaging live content, while optimizing their existing resources. They can simply create, edit, and distribute shows from their browser anywhere via the intuitive web interface, and generate multiple revenue streams. Live feeds from the field, used for primary content, can be utilized to create engaging secondary content in a cost-effective, agile manner. Residing in the cloud, the service enables teams to work collaboratively on simultaneous projects worldwide, scaling up their capabilities to deliver more content while paying only for what they need.

One of the first Studio customers, Jeffery Zotz, Chief Engineer, KAUZ-TV, a CBS affiliate, said, "Studio takes the LiveU workflow to the next level. It simplifies getting more content for on-air/livestream to cover big events or breaking news."

LiveU Studio is built on the foundation of the easylive.io platform, acquired by LiveU in 2022. Customers can stream from any LiveU device directly into the LiveU Studio without the need for a dedicated decoder. Other protocols and contribution encoders are also supported by LiveU Studio.

Philippe Laurent, VP Product, Production Services, LiveU (previously CEO & Co-founder of easylive.io) said, "Audiences are becoming increasingly fragmented with more choices of what to watch, where to watch and when to watch. Engaging sports fans with secondary content is critical for securing sponsorship deals and other monetization opportunities, especially for tier 2/3 sports teams and leagues. Expanding viewership with impactful branded content is important for other use cases too, such as pop-up channels. With our solution, customers can do more for less effort, time and cost, leveraging their existing field deployments. They can be up and running easily from day one, having complete versatility."

Gideon Gilboa, Chief Product Officer, LiveU, added, "The LiveU EcoSystem was already supporting integration with cloud production workflows from third parties. Now with LiveU Studio, our EcoSystem also supports cloud production capabilities natively."

Laurent summarized, "There is so much in LiveU Studio, which is designed to make live production simple. For example, remote contributors can be brought in, in high quality, using their own devices without them needing to download an app. Once the content is ready, distribution has never been easier."

Part of the LiveU EcoSystem, LiveU Studio will be showcased at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas (Booth #N3058). We would be delighted to take people on a guided tour of this solution at NAB or online. To schedule a meeting, visit: https://get.liveu.tv/nab2023/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Avoiding the complexity of network configuration, the LiveU Ecosystem delivers an optimized and flexible IP video network for contribution, production and distribution. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our rich portfolio, built on the pioneering LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a multi-award winner, including Frost & Sullivan and Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About LRT™

Developed by LiveU, LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) is the power behind all LiveU solutions, offering rock-solid reliability over cellular and other IP networks. The LRT™ protocol supports low latency, high resiliency video and audio transmission and was built from the ground up to accommodate the special properties of 4G/5G cellular as well as more traditional wireless and wired networks. LRT™ is optimized to support the bonding of multiple IP connections. Learn more: https://www.liveu.tv/solutions/lrt.

