PRIMAL KITCHEN® ADDS FIVE INNOVATIVE NEW SAUCES TO ITS PORTFOLIO

The #1 brand in sauces, dressings, and condiments in Natural Grocery1 launches five new sauces to meet the growing demand for new flavors and purposeful ingredients.

OXNARD, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Kitchen®, a brand beloved for elevating classic condiments with premium ingredients and delicious flavor, is adding five innovative new products to its suite of pantry staples for Spring 2023. New products include Organic Korean BBQ Sauce, Organic Honey Teriyaki, Mild & Sweet Buffalo, A Tad Sweet™ Organic Ketchup, and Whip Dressing & Spread.

With its creamy texture and feisty cayenne kick, the Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce has garnered a cult following, quickly becoming the highest-selling natural Buffalo sauce in the marketplace.4 Building on that success, the Mild & Sweet Buffalo delivers the perfect balance of sweet and heat with real mango puree and a fiery cayenne kick. Made with real ingredients like avocado oil, this no-dairy, vegan, and gluten-free sauce satisfies in tacos, dips, scrambled eggs, and more. (PRNewswire)

Co-founder and President, Morgan Buehler Zanotti said, "We're very excited about all the delicious new offerings Primal Kitchen is launching this spring. The Primal Kitchen brand is only getting bigger and better while continuing to clean up the classics. In this case, we're proud of the innovative flavors we achieved without compromising on product quality or ingredient integrity."

This new collection of Primal Kitchen pantry staples appeals to both sugar-conscious and flavor-seeking consumers. Seventy percent of U.S. consumers enjoy trying new food and international cuisine2, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the charge in international exploration. Primal Kitchen Organic Korean Style BBQ and Organic Thick & Sticky Honey Teriyaki put Asian-inspired sauces on the home menu. These uniquely positioned sauces still hold true to the values of the Primal brand, containing purposeful, real ingredients with no soy, canola, or artificial sweeteners.

The new Primal Kitchen sauces offer a hint of sweetness with ingredients like organic honey or organic fruit juices. Research shows that 49% of US adults actively seek less sugar in their diets without the need to consume ingredients such as artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, or stevia3. This wave of innovation takes into consideration consumer feedback requesting real ingredient sweeteners while also keeping the overall sugar grams per serving low.

The Primal Kitchen collection of five new offerings remains true to the brand's original goals of making conscious eating delicious and recreating classic condiments with purposeful, quality ingredients—no soy, canola, or dairy.

Primal Kitchen Whip Dressing & Spread

"Mayonnaise is notoriously polarizing, but have no fear because the Primal Kitchen Whip Dressing & Spread isn't mayo - it's in a class of its own," shares Head of Commercialization & Innovation Audrey Burger. "Whip is a perfectly sweet and spiced spread that's so good you'll be delighted to learn it's also plant-based, free from artificial sweeteners and made with fats we love, like avocado oil."

Boasting a balanced sweet and tangy flavor, this creamy spread is perfect for coleslaw, deviled eggs, chicken salad, and sandwiches. Sugar-free, gluten-free, and made with no eggs, no cane sugar or high fructose corn syrup, this updated take on Primal Kitchen cult-favorite Avocado Oil Mayo is also soy- and canola-free.

The new Whip has an MSRP of $11.99 and is available at retailers including Walmart, Fresh Thyme and independent natural grocers nationwide, as well as online at PrimalKitchen.com and Amazon. It will also launch at Whole Foods this summer.

Primal Kitchen Tad Sweet Ketchup - Sweetened with Honey

Made with organic ingredients, the newest addition to Primal Kitchen's ketchup lineup marries bold tomato flavor with the gentle sweetness of real, organic honey. With no high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners and 1g of added sugar per serving, it's perfect for burgers, dogs, or homemade sweet potato fries.

A Tad Sweet Ketchup has an MSRP of $9.99 and is now available at retailers including Walmart, Raley's, Fresh Thyme, Stop & Shop, Thrive Market, and independent natural grocers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon & PrimalKitchen.com. It will launch in Sprouts this summer.

Primal Kitchen Korean BBQ Sauce

This organic BBQ sauce is sweetened with coconut aminos, pear juice concentrate, and fig solids and is free from artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup, giving it a refreshingly unique flavor profile. Beyond its restaurant-inspired use as a meat marinade and dip, it also sizzles on short ribs and veggie skewers.

Korean BBQ Sauce has an MSRP of $6.49 and is now available at retailers including Walmart, Fresh Thyme, Meijer, and independent natural grocers nationwide, as well as on Amazon and PrimalKitchen.com.

Primal Kitchen Organic Honey Teriyaki

A sweeter take on a fan-favorite No Soy Teriyaki, this sauce makes the perfect wing dip, meat marinade, or sticky-sweet base for a stir-fry with sweet, umami flavor & rib-stickin' texture. Sweetened with organic honey and coconut aminos, it has no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or soy and is also non-GMO and gluten-free.

Organic Honey Teriyaki has an MSRP of $8.99 and is now available at Sprouts and independent natural grocers nationwide, as well as online at Thrive, Amazon and PrimalKitchen.com.

Primal Kitchen Mild & Sweet Buffalo

Mild & Sweet Buffalo has an MSRP of $7.99 and is available at retailers including select select Walmart and Fresh Thyme, and other independent natural grocers, as well as online at Amazon and PrimalKitchen.com. It will also launch in Target this summer.

Learn more at www.primalkitchen.com.

About Primal Kitchen

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to create uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, collagen peptides and pantry staples that are made with fats we love and purposeful, high-quality ingredients, and contain no dairy, gluten, grains, artificial sweeteners or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the #1 condiment, dressing, and shelf stable mayo brand in the Natural Channel. PRIMAL KITCHEN is also the maker of the #1 products in total condiments, mayo, ketchup, spray oil, avocado oil, buffalo sauce, and teriyaki sauce in the Natural Channel*. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com.

