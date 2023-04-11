Riiid Launches R.test, an AI-Powered SAT Preparation Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riiid, a leading provider of AI-powered education solutions and member company of Born2Global Centre, has announced the launch of R.test, an AI-powered Platform designed to help students prepare for standardized tests, including the digital SAT and ACT. With R.test, students can predict test scores with high accuracy in only a quarter of the time it takes to complete full mock tests.

R.test assists students in preparing for the SAT (PRNewswire)

R.test's AI engine provides students with an overview of their current test-taking habits and predicts the correctness of answers for questions that they have not solved. The platform analyzes students' weaknesses and offers actionable guidance on how to improve, including an AI-curated selection of relevant practice questions. It also provides students with an analysis of their time spent answering questions, highlighting areas where they need to work more quickly.

"Our technology makes assessments more adaptive, accessible, and reliable," said Y.J. Jang, founder of Riiid. "R.test is an AI-powered diagnostic test platform that quickly evaluates learners' test preparedness."

R.test is designed to increase the efficiency of standardized test prep with just 30 questions, giving students a fast and accurate assessment of their knowledge and test-taking strategy. By drilling with R.test, students can quickly improve their predicted test scores, employing 10 different types of insights provided in the AI analysis.

Currently available for the SAT and ACT, R.test will soon be available for other standardized tests. It also works for the digital SAT, the new and simplified version of the test. "This is a perfect tool to practice for the digital SAT. I highly recommend this to students and tutors to gear up for the format changes this year," said an SAT tutor who used the early version of the product.

R.test is powered by Riiid's proprietary algorithms for score prediction and knowledge tracing, which have been developed over years of research with hundreds of experts using data collected from more than 3 million individual students. The company's research works have been presented at prestigious global AI conferences such as NeurIPs, AAAI, ACL, NAACL, and others.

As a leading force in AI-enabled learning solutions, Riiid is working to democratize quality education globally. The company has partnered with diverse education companies and schools to provide personalized learning experiences to students in more than 10 countries. Riiid researchers continue to develop novel architectures and ever-higher-performing AI models, verifying the learning impact with real-world data.

For more information about R.test, visit https://www.rtest.ai.

