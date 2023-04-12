Guidehouse's Dr. Rod Fontecilla Awarded Disruptive Tech Change Agent Award from FedHealthIT

Chief Innovation Officer Honored for Developing Innovations Shaping the Future of Technology

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Chief Innovation Officer Rod Fontecilla, PhD, has been awarded the 2023 FedHealthIT Disruptive Tech Change Agent Award.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse) (PRNewswire)

This award honors federal IT and consulting leaders from both industry and government who take calculated risks and positively disrupt the federal market. It highlights individuals who are pushing the envelope and using technologies in new and disruptive ways in federal IT while having a measurable impact on culture and missions served.

"At Guidehouse, we work tirelessly to help our clients solve their most complex challenges and meet their missions with a combination of technical innovation and next-generation solutions," said Dr. Fontecilla. "To be recognized for delivering innovative technology solutions that better serve our community, clients, and the government is quite an honor."

With more than 30 years of experience providing digital transformation and executing innovation projects, Dr. Fontecilla leads innovation across Guidehouse. With a team of experts focused on building solutions that align with Guidehouse's clients' goals and missions, he collaborates closely with the firm's growth team and clients to identify new opportunities to drive innovation within their organizations.

Dr. Fontecilla is recognized for spearheading ways Guidehouse is helping clients innovate with purpose. This includes leading Guidehouse's DISCOVER digital platform where public agencies and private businesses access data to explore, generate, and evolve ideas and innovations focused on outwitting complex business issues.

Dr. Fontecilla will be honored during the Disruptive Tech Summit: Change Agents Shifting the Landscape on April 12, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency, Tysons Corner, VA.

About Guidehouse



Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse