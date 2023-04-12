Press Play: Strava announces first-of-its-kind integration with Spotify

Strava introduces a Spotify integration that will allow users to easily access music, podcasts and audiobooks from the Strava app while tracking activities

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, announced a new in-app integration with Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, that enables users to seamlessly stream music, podcasts and audiobooks while recording activities on Strava.

Starting today, users can play, pause, resume, skip and browse Spotify favorites from the record screen on Strava. This new integration removes the need for Spotify free and Premium users to switch between apps and allows them to easily tap into the motivation that gets them moving.

Now, Spotify users can listen to their carefully curated workout playlists with some of their favorite tracks and artists. Spotify found "I'm Good (Blue)" by Bebe Rehxa and David Guetta, "INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)" by Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X and "Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras were some of the top-streamed workout songs globally from the past month.* Plus, with the London marathon around the corner, Calvin Harris, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta are among the most frequently added artists to "London Marathon" user generated playlists.

"Over time, the consumption of music has evolved dramatically from CDs to streaming, which has opened the door for audio to inspire us in ways it couldn't before," said Mateo Ortega, Strava's Vice President of Connected Partnerships. "We're excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform. This new feature further solidifies Strava's position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava."

Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify says, "One of our biggest goals at Spotify is to be everywhere our listeners are – whether that's on a run, in the gym, or anyplace in between. This integration with Strava is another way we're moving with our listeners and allowing them to seamlessly connect to the music and audio they love."

Strava is taking over the widely popular "Workout" playlist on Spotify. Listen to Strava-curated sounds to help get you moving starting on April 20th. Follow the "Workout" playlist here.

For more information on Strava or to start a free subscription trial visit www.strava.com.

About Strava

Strava is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million community members in over 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription.

About Spotify

Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 100 million tracks and 5 million podcasts titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free music listening experience. Today, Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 500 million users, including 205 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.

*Data reflects top-streamed tracks and artists on user-generated playlists with the terms "workout," "run," "exercise," "cardio," "cycling" and "gym" in the US, UK, BR, IN, FR, SP, JP, DE between March 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023

**Data reflects top-streamed artists on user-generated "London marathon" titled playlists in the United Kingdom between January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023

