Sam's Club Celebrates 40th Birthday with Member Appreciation, Major Membership Offer and In-Club Activations

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and a leading membership warehouse club, is marking its 40th birthday this month with activations that celebrate membership, including in-club events, an exclusive café item, more than $100 in savings and rewards for members, and a membership offer that sets the price as low as $10 for first-time members. Sam's Club will continue the celebration throughout the year with surprises and special offers for members.

Originally opening on April 7, 1983, as Sam's Wholesale Club in Midwest City, Okla., Sam's Club has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company with nearly 600 locations operating in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Over the last four decades, Sam's Club has evolved from an experiment launched by Walmart and Sam's Club founder Sam Walton to a business that curates a diverse selection of quality items offered at incredible value for families and small business owners.

The milestone has inspired a series of activations to celebrate Sam's Club members and welcome new ones including:

Membership Offer : Take $40 off a first-time membership to celebrate 40 years of Sam's Club. These savings mean Club memberships will be available for just $10 and Plus memberships are $70 during the first year of membership (Plus members get the best of what Sam's Club has to offer such as free shipping on most items, 2% Sam's Cash™ on most purchases, and early shopping hours). The offer is available April 14 through April 19 and is redeemable in-club or : Takeoff a first-time membership to celebrate 40 years of Sam's Club. These savings mean Club memberships will be available for justand Plus memberships areduring the first year of membership (Plus members get the best of what Sam's Club has to offer such as free shipping on most items, 2% Sam's Cash™ on most purchases, and early shopping hours). The offer is availableand is redeemable in-club or online

Free Sweet Treat and Fountain Drink: Sam's Club is celebrating members in club on April 15 . Visit any club in the U.S. or Puerto Rico for a free sweet treat and a free fountain drink, while supplies last. Clubs will also have special Member's Mark™ samples available that day.

Limited-time Café item : Sam's Club added a new, limited-time item to its Café menu to celebrate the milestone. The birthday cake sundae is available through the end of April. The new treat features layers of frozen yogurt and festive birthday cake with icing and sprinkles for just $1.58 .

Exclusive Member Offers : The celebration continues with over $100 in offers for members. Beginning April 14 through May 1 , offers will be available on various items through Scan & Go™ checkout, Curbside Pickup and Same-Day Delivery. Find more information on these savings : The celebration continues with overin offers for members. Beginning, offers will be available on various items through Scan & Go™ checkout, Curbside Pickup and Same-Day Delivery. Find more information on these savings here

Club Events: Many clubs across the country will host outdoor and in-club experiences throughout the year that include the Member's Mark™ Food Truck, supplier activations, and more. Members can find more information about these events Many clubs across the country will host outdoor and in-club experiences throughout the year that include the Member's Mark™ Food Truck, supplier activations, and more. Members can find more information about these events here

Commemorative Merchandise: Members can show off their own big brand energy with vintage-inspired Members can show off their own big brand energy with vintage-inspired merchandise that delivers early 80s logo styles on everything from T-shirts and sweatshirts to hats and mixtape stickers.

"From the day we opened our doors, we've worked hard to build relationships and create experiences that earn our members' loyalty," said Ciara Anfield, Chief Member and Marketing Officer, Sam's Club. "That passion is reinforced today through a member-obsessed culture focused on delivering value through price, quality, convenience and assortment."

Sam's Club has recorded historic growth in sales and membership in the last three years. In February, the warehouse club announced record membership numbers and same-store sales growth. That growth is fueling expansion. Sam's Club also announced plans to open 30 new clubs, as well as new fulfillment and distribution centers over the next few years.

"Forty years in and yet we're just getting started," Anfield added. "Our momentum is fueling our focus on keeping our members at the center of all we do. We're excited to celebrate this milestone with them."

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 40th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark™ items, in addition to market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets.

To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

