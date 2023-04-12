Siteimprove Announces British Touring Car Championship Driver Nicolas (Nic) Hamilton as 2023 Brand Ambassador

British Touring Car Championship Driver joins as first-ever brand ambassador to raise accessibility awareness — all while bringing big ideas to market quickly

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the leading platform that empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital content experiences, today announced British Touring Car Championship Driver (BTCC) Nicolas (Nic) Hamilton as their 2023 Brand Ambassador. The purpose of the brand sponsorship is to raise awareness for the importance of creating accessible and inclusive content that captures attention and brings big ideas to market quickly. Nic is Siteimprove's first brand ambassador.

Born with Spastic Diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, Hamilton was told as a child he would never walk and would spend his life reliant on a wheelchair. Through determination and grueling training, he was able to walk unaided by the age of 17 and started to realize his dream of becoming a racing driver. In 2011, he earned a seat in the highly competitive Renault Clio Cup series, a gateway to motorsport for many future successful drivers. After a high-profile first session, Hamilton moved to the European Touring Car Cup and ultimately became the first disabled driver to compete in the British Touring Car Championship. Hamilton has secured a seat in the 2023 British Touring Car Championship returning with Team HARD.

"Siteimprove's ambition to make the digital world more inclusive and accessible resonates with me because that is what I strive to do through my content," said Nicolas Hamilton, BTCC Driver. "I feel like I've struck gold with Siteimprove and I want to make this partnership as impactful as possible. I want to inspire the next generation of drivers or anyone that wants to get into motorsport in any way."

"Nic Hamilton is a true example of someone experiencing, engaging and thriving in the digital world," said Siteimprove CEO Shane Paladin. "He's also making a huge impact on the world of motorsports by showing that you can do anything if you set your mind to it. I'm honored to have Nic be our first-ever brand sponsor and excited to see what Nic will accomplish this 2023 season."

As part of the brand sponsorship, Siteimprove branding will be featured on Hamilton's car, helmet and race suit for the 2023 BTCC Race season.

To learn more about Hamilton's work with Siteimprove, check out his blog post!

About Siteimprove:

Siteimprove empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital experiences for every website visitor. More than 7,000 companies around the world use Siteimprove solutions to create engaging digital content experiences that capture customer attention, drive marketing success, and grow revenue. See how at Siteimprove.com.

