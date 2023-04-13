FOTON Announced the First High-Performance Pickup TUNLAND V

BEIJING, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 11th to 14th, Foton Global Partners Conference 2023 with the theme "TOGETHER WIN FUTURE" is being held in Beijing, China. More than 110 core distributors from 23 countries around the world are attending the event, which aims to unite global strategic development directions and share the achievements of globalization. On the 13th, FOTON held the delivery ceremony of all-new pickup TUNLAND V to Mexico, which is also FOTON's 11 millionth vehicle. it indicates TUNLAND V equipped with a hybrid power system unveiled globally for the first time.

FOTON TUNLAND V combines FOTON's numerous technical achievements, with a front double-wishbone and rear multi-link suspension structure that meets the demands of strong off-road capabilities and high load-bearing capacity while maintaining luxurious driving comfort. As FOTON's first product to feature a hybrid power system, the TUNLAND V has a power peak torque of up to 450 N·m. It achieves a 10% reduction in fuel consumption through Auto Start-Stop, energy recovery systems, and an ultra-high-pressure combustion system, with a maximum thermal efficiency of 50%. Additionally, to meet different powertrain requirements of global customers, TUNLAND V will also be equipped with FOTON's DHT Hybrid Power System, electric and extended-range electric systems, with a maximum battery capacity of 100 KWh and a total driving range of up to 900 km, achieving high performance, multiple powertrain options, long endurance, and high torque.

In terms of intelligence, TUNLAND V is equipped with intelligent auxiliary driving devices such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane Keeping Assist System and etc., achieving L2.5 autonomous driving. In terms of comfort and safety, it features a 14.6-inch intelligent display, intelligent voice interaction system, and ambient light intelligent linkage, providing intelligent in-car services and an immersive experience. The overall NVH performance has been improved by 15%, and the main and co-pilot positions are equipped with six airbags. Both active and passive safety have been comprehensively upgraded to provide users with all-round protection.

In recent years, FOTON has frequently made moves in the pickup truck business, with the TUNLAND G7 global launch in 2021, followed by the TUNLAND G9 global launch in 2022, and now the TUNLAND V, keeping pace with market demand changes by launching one model per year. The new TUNLAND V pickup truck will be firstly launched globally in markets such as Chile, Peru, and Ecuador in 2024.

