Justice Jackson, Former MD Gov. Hogan, Ted Leonsis to Speak at American University's Spring Commencement

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An unparalleled roster of dynamic leaders from across business, law, politics, and the arts will address and celebrate 3,400 American University graduates this spring. The speakers include CEOs, a governor, and trailblazing creators who have deep ties to the Washington, D.C. region.

In a unique student-focused tradition, AU brings together a diverse group of high-profile commencement speakers each year to address the individual themes of its seven schools and colleges. This year's commencement speakers are Alice Albright, chief executive officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation; Adena T. Friedman, chair and chief executive officer, Nasdaq, Inc.; the Honorable Larry Hogan, 62nd governor of the State of Maryland; the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson, associate justice, Supreme Court of the United States; Julie Kent, artistic director, the Washington Ballet; and Ted Leonsis, founder, chair, principal partner, and chief executive officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on May 12 and 13 for undergraduate and graduate students across most AU schools and colleges and May 20 for the Washington College of Law. The graduates will enter Bender Arena to a traditional bagpipe processional. The events will be streamed live.

This year's ceremonies mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's historic address to AU graduates in June 1963, where he called for a nuclear disarmament treaty with the Soviet Union. Kennedy's landmark speech, "A Strategy of Peace," left an enduring legacy at AU and around the world.

"Only at American University do six changemakers of this caliber come together to celebrate our graduates and charge them to continue their pursuit of the change our world needs," said AU President Sylvia Burwell. "Our commencement speakers set examples for us all through their lives and experiences, and they will provide an inspiring conclusion for our Class of '23 Eagles."

Speakers on May 12:

Theodore John Leonsis is the founder, chair, principal partner, and chief executive officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals, WNBA's Washington Mystics, and Capital One Arena. Mr. Leonsis will address graduates of the School of Communication and School of Education on Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Alice P. Albright is chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation. She has held many leadership positions, including executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Export-Import Bank of the United States and chief financial and investment officer for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations. Ms. Albright will address graduates of the School of International Service on Friday, May 12 at 3 p.m.

Speakers on May 13:

Adena T. Friedman, chair and chief executive officer of Nasdaq, Inc., has been named among Forbes magazine's annual list of "Power Women." Ms. Friedman will address graduates of the Kogod School of Business and Professional Studies on Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m.

The Honorable Larry Hogan, 62nd governor of the State of Maryland, served two terms as a Republican in a state with a Democratic majority. He was only the second Republican governor in Maryland history to win reelection. He will address graduates of the School of Public Affairs on Saturday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Julie Kent, artistic director of the Washington Ballet, is the first American to win the Erik Bruhn Prize and the Prix Benois de la Danse. She also holds a Lifetime Achievement Award from Dance Magazine. Ms. Kent will address graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

Speaker on May 20:

The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, was nominated by President Biden to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer and was sworn into office on June 30, 2022. Justice Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court, will address graduates of the Washington College of Law at noon.

About American University

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. From sustainability to social justice to the sciences, AU's faculty, students, staff, and alumni are changemakers. Building on our 130-year history of education and research in the public interest, we say 'Challenge Accepted' to addressing the world's pressing issues. Our Change Can't Wait comprehensive campaign creates transformative educational opportunities, advances research with impact, and builds stronger communities.

