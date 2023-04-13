MORE GREAT GEORGIA LOTTERY SCRATCHERS COMING TO PLAYERS FROM GEORGIA-BASED SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Three-decades Long Partnership Celebrated in Georgia Lottery's 30th Anniversary Year

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Scientific Games will continue to bring the company's high-performance Scratchers to Georgia Lottery players for seven more years through a recent contract extension. The announcement comes as the Georgia Lottery Corporation celebrates its 30th Anniversary, highlighted by a 30-year primary instant game partnership with Scientific Games for Scratchers that has helped the Lottery raise more than $26.1 billion in funding for the state's HOPE Scholarship and Georgia Pre-K Program.

Headquartered in metro Atlanta since the mid-1970s, Scientific Games provides games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries. The company employs more than 1,100 Georgians at its headquarters, including a large manufacturing workforce.

Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Lottery Corporation President and CEO, said, "We are proud to celebrate our 30th Anniversary and a 30-year successful partnership with Scientific Games this year. Our partnership has helped responsibly grow Georgia Scratchers to one of the most successful lottery instant game portfolios in the world, and the real winners are students in Georgia."

Designing and producing nearly all of the Georgia Lottery's Scratcher products for three decades, Scientific Games has recently collaborated with the Lottery on a 30th Anniversary game set to launch in July. The company works with the Lottery to manage a full portfolio of Scratcher games throughout the year.

As the Georgia Lottery's Scratchers game partner since the Lottery's start-up in 1993, Scientific Games has played a key role in growing its Scratchers to a more than $3.9+ billion consumer product category (2022 retail sales). In the past five years (2017-2022), Georgia Scratchers retail sales have grown by more than 20%. The Georgia Lottery is perennially ranked No. 2 in the world for instant game per capita sales (La Fleur's 2023 Almanac per capita sales).

More than 2.1 million Georgia students have attended colleges through the HOPE scholarship program; more than 1.7 million four-year-olds have attended Georgia's Pre-K Program; and all of Georgia's public schools have benefited from over $1.8 billion in capital outlay, and computer and technology upgrades, funded with Lottery revenue returned to the state.

The Lottery is one of more than 20 lotteries in the world that participate in the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program, which includes world-leading instant game design and portfolio management services, as well as data-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, advanced logistics, marketing, sales support and licensed brand services. The partnership also includes product distribution across the Georgia Lottery's network of more than 8,500 retailers.

John Schulz, President of Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "The success of the Georgia Lottery in our home state is a shared mission. We have a 30-year, trusted relationship and mutual commitment to responsibly grow Scratchers through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program to entertain Georgia Lottery players and most importantly, benefit students in our state. We wish the Georgia Lottery many more decades of success.

In addition to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program, the company provides the Georgia Lottery with research, digital player engagement, second-chance promotions, and licensed properties including MONOPOLY and THE PRICE IS RIGHT.

With products that generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider, and the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world including the Georgia Lottery (La Fleur's 2022 World Lottery Almanac).

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

