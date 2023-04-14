Innovative Eyewear Inc. Hosts Its First Smart Eyewear Fashion Show in Miami to Introduce Lucyd® Lyte 2.0 Collection With ChatGPT Integration

MIAMI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, announces it will be holding an Eyewear Fashion Show on April 20th @ 6:00 PM EDT at Win 37 Art Gallery, 4320 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127 to display its Lyte 2.0 ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear line, as part of its Spring 2023 Collection.

The Company believes its new designs and upgrade to the global smart eyewear market can improve the daily lives of people around the world. The Lucyd Lyte® flagship smart eyewear line is reimagining and disrupting the smart eyewear market with a new seamless voice integration with ChatGPT, powered by our patent-pending Lucyd app. Lucyd glasses not only empower consumers to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform tasks, but they can instantly help individuals tap into ChatGPT's powerful AI, enabling them to ask ChatGPT just about anything and receive spoken answers. "From translating languages to looking up recipes and asking questions about pop culture, consumers can verbally ask questions to ChatGPT through microphones seamlessly built into Lucyd glasses and hear the responses through stereo speakers." says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear.

"We believe that our smart eyewear app, integrating ChatGPT, marks a paradigm shift in the fashion eyewear market. With our new Lucyd app, available now and free during the open beta period, we continue making smart eyewear more accessible and functional. It's our view that a great pair of smart glasses is defined by three key factors: beautiful design, innovative technology, and suitability for all-day wear. The Lyte 2.0 eyewear collection successfully offers these attributes and now provides a fourth factor–access to one of the world's most popular artificial intelligence (AI) applications. By connecting to ChatGPT via voice commands on Lucyd smart eyewear, users can now access a wealth of detailed information on just about any subject, making smart eyewear a wonderful mobile learning tool," Gross said.

Lucyd Lyte® 2.0 eyewear is available in 15 distinct, patent-pending styles with prescription or sunglass lenses, making it one of the most versatile lines of smart eyewear globally. "Lucyd smart eyewear makes it easy to use ChatGPT by combining the strength of a natural language AI bot with the natural ergonomic interface of speaking and listening on a hands-free wearable device," Gross continued.

With this latest debut, Lucyd Smart Eyewear is fusing AI technology and style to disrupt the designer eyewear market by seamlessly integrating ChatGPT via voice commands through Siri or Google Voice. "Our Smart glasses go beyond listening to music or taking a phone call–Now consumers can go from stylish and smart to gifted, with audio ChatGPT spoken directly in their ears," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Lucyd is an award-winning, patented, smart eyewear brand that is competitively priced with traditional eyewear. "With proprietary technology and stylish designs made to elevate customers' eyewear experience, our eyewear is made to provide the ultimate combination of style and functionality," Gross said.

The power of AI chatbots has become undeniable over the last few months. Coupling it with an ergonomic, spoken interface makes it easier to realize its promise. Conversations with AI chatbots are now voice-enabled with the Lucyd app and available on the go through the entire Lyte 2.0 line.

"We believe Lucyd® 's Spring 2023 collection of men's and women's eyewear has the potential to make a serious dent in the fashion-smart eyewear market. Our latest generation of smart glasses combines sleek design with open-ear headphones, UV protection, prescription lenses, and voice assistance into one innovative, lightweight eyewear product that is equally beautiful and functional," Gross said.

With quadrasonic speakers, open-ear audio, noise cancellation microphones, polarized UV 400 lenses, and 12-hour battery life seamlessly programmed to work with the world's smartest Artificial Intelligence platform, Lucyd Lyte is smart eyewear like no other. Lucyd ChatGPT-enabled eyewear is the next evolutionary step to Upgrade your Eyewear®.

Lucyd's Spring 2023 ChatGPT Enabled Eyewear Includes the following models:

Darkside - $199; Darkside Bluetooth smart glasses from Lucyd feature a flat brow design blending mid-century and modern styles seamlessly.

Dynamo - $199; Dynamo audio smart glasses offer a refined matte black finish on a bold flat front, an exciting new twist on the classic Roy Orbison silhouette.

Earthbound - $229; The Lucyd Earthbound smart sunglasses offer a fresh tech take on the classic Clubmaster style—an old-school favorite with all-around appeal.

Eclipse - $199; The Lucyd Eclipse audio smart glasses offer an elevated take on the trending crystal-front, black-temple wayfarer.

Electra - $229; The Electra frame from Lucyd is the epitome of bold style, offering a matte black brushed titanium front with a glamorous bright gold rim that offers an excellent crossover size that looks great as a sunglass or an eyeglass.

Fusion - $199; The Fusion style offers an excellent crossover size that looks great for both Rx and sunglass wear.

Millennia - $199; The Millennia audio glasses from Lucyd feature a slightly oversized butterfly front in luxurious champagne crystal, with eye-popping glossy white temples.

Moonshot - $199; Trendsetters can experience the apex of sleek design with Moonshot audio glasses from Lucyd, which offers a round-cat shape frame with a lux matte finish.

Nebula - $199; Elevate your style with Nebula audio glasses from Lucyd for a sleek contoured look, offering the perfect frame size for a modern and sophisticated look.

Penubra - $199; Lucyd Penumbra Bluetooth smart glasses offer bold geometric angles that defy the status quo with every contour and offer a futuristic look in glossy black.

Shimmer - $229; Shimmer Lucyd smart glasses bring the ultimate flair of rose gold titanium to smart eyewear for the first time.

Starlyte - $199,; The Lucyd Starlyte smart glasses offer a defined modern cat eye featuring upturned lenses and bowed browline, achieving the perfect symmetrical balance of beauty and elegance.

Starseeker - $229; Lucyd Starseeker titanium audio glasses are made of a brushed gunmetal titanium front and temples, providing an audacious yet sophisticated look.

Stratus - $199; Lucyd Stratus audio glasses are modern and feature subtle features, clean corners and sleek curves, making it the perfect frame for any occasion.

Voyager - $199; Blaze past the limit with the Voyager Bluetooth glass from Lucyd, featuring a trendy acetate aviator shape and a double brow bar.

Download the Lucyd beta app now for a free trial and unlock the possibilities of ChatGPT-enabled smart glasses.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated timing of completion of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the launch of our new models, the timing of the fashion show and the market for eyewear and smart eyewear products. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, and its 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors", as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Innovative Eyewear Inc. files from time to time with the SEC.

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Savory

www.Savory-PR.com

Office: +1 (305) 582-5997

Email: Samantha@Savory-PR.com\

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: scott@skylineccg.com

