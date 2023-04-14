Jobber Ranks Top 10 on the 2023 List of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

Company recognized for the fifth consecutive year based on employee feedback highlighting its workplace culture and dedication to employee growth and development

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that it has been recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute as the #8 Best Workplaces™ in Canada (100-999 employees category). The annual list ranks companies based on employee feedback and data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Jobber Logo (CNW Group/Jobber) (PRNewswire)

"Our most valuable asset is the people who make Jobber's business possible, which is why we've made it a top priority to ensure we're helping to advance their careers while fostering a positive workplace culture," said Sara Cooper, Chief People Officer at Jobber. "As the company continues to grow at an incredible pace, now exceeding 600 people, our programs and initiatives are truly allowing employees to enjoy their work environment, feel purpose in their work, and have insight and ownership on their career paths."

Best Workplaces™ in Canada captures the experience and sentiment of 150,000 employees, representing more than 500,000 employers. Seventy-five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on the quality, quantity, and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

"Building the best workplace culture possible is key to having motivated and passionate employees that will help Jobber achieve its full potential," said Sam Pillar, co-founder and CEO of Jobber. "We're thrilled to be named as one of Canada's Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute for the fifth year in a row, and are committed to maintaining that culture as we continue to scale."

This latest award joins a long list of recognitions for Jobber's company culture. Jobber has previously been named a platinum winner by Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, and has been recognized on Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces™ lists for Most Trusted Executive Teams, Hybrid Work, Inclusion, Mental Wellness, Women, Technology, Today's Youth, Giving Back, and more.

To learn more about Jobber and how to join one of Canada's best workplaces, visit https://getjobber.com/about/careers/ .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jobber