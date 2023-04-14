STORM CREEK CELEBRATES 100% SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT LINE - 24M Plastic Bottles Recycled

Launches Sustainability School & Eco Quiz;

Earth Day Eco-Fest Extravaganza at HQ on April 21st

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Creek is celebrating Earth Day 2023 with an entire lifestyle apparel product line made from upcycled materials and sustainable practices. Storm Creek is also encouraging individuals and companies to test their eco knowledge by participating in its newly launched Sustainability School and Eco Quiz.

Storm Creek Celebrates 100% Sustainable Product Line and using 24 million recycled plastic bottles eco-friendly apparel.

"The fashion industry is the second-highest polluting industry in the world while producing 150 billion garments a year. Nearly 90% of that, or 40 million tons, ends up in landfills," said Storm Creek CEO/Owner, Teresa Fudenberg. "At Storm Creek we are passionate about doing our part for the planet while offering customers a better, sustainably produced product."

Storm Creek, a brand founded in 2006, started a sustainable sourcing initiative in 2016 then quickly committed to converting its entire line to be eco-made. Since that time the company has turned more than 24 million plastic bottles into eco-friendly, outdoor-inspired apparel that performs well with long-lasting quality. The company sells directly to consumers as well as to promotional apparel distributors who are outfitting companies seeking to build their brand through logoed apparel. Storm Creek products are also found in resorts and national parks across North America.

"Research shows more than half of consumers are interested in purchasing sustainable apparel but don't always know the backstory or where to find it," Fudenberg said. "At Storm Creek we have a commitment to sustainability and performance, and we make every business decision with the environment in mind so we do our part in alleviating the massive ocean plastic problem and fast-fashion waste issue.

In addition to producing environmentally conscious products, Storm Creek believes in giving back to the community and has donated over $1M to charity since 2014. This April, 10% of all sales will go to Mississippi Park Connection and the National Park Foundation. The company intends to give back $5M by 2030.

Testing & Teaching Sustainability to the Corporate World

Storm Creek recently launched their Sustainability School by which they offer education via webinars, speaking engagements, and content, as well as an Eco Quiz that companies and individuals can take to test their sustainability knowledge. This education, and the transparency behind sourcing, is especially important these days to nearly every corporation watching their environmental impact.

"More and more companies are seeking to offer their employees responsibly made high quality products that last longer and are actually worn by their teams while building brand awareness," Fudenberg said. "Every company that buys from us also gets a recycled bottle count on their invoices; for instance, if someone orders 1,000 of our most popular sweater fleece garments, that order alone constitutes 32,000 recycled bottles."

A sampling of the quiz is below.

1. Fashion is the ______-highest polluting industry in the world.

a) First

b) Second

c) Third

d) Fourth

2. How many plastic beverage bottles are used per year?

a) 480 billion

b) 360 billion

c) 170 billion

d) 90 billion

3. What percent of plastic bottles are typically recycled?

a) 10%

b) 20%

c) 40%

d) 80%

4. How much of the materials and fibers used to make clothing will end up in either incinerators or landfills?

a) 67%

b) 77%

c) 87%

d) 97%

The full quiz is available here .

Eco Festival Extravaganza

Storm Creek will host an Earth Day Eco Fest featuring guest sustainability speakers, interactive Earth Day activities, a plastic bag recycling station, a Pop-Up shop, Spring Mystery Boxes for sale, a food truck, and a live DJ.

WHAT: Earth Day Eco Fest Extravaganza WHERE: 915 Blue Gentian Road #900

Eagan, MN 55121 WHEN: April 21, 2023

About Storm Creek

Founded in 2006, Storm Creek is a fully eco-made line of year-round lifestyle apparel that's women-owned and donates over 5% of profits to environmental and community causes. Storm Creek customers include resorts, national parks, and a large percentage of Fortune 1000 companies (through promotional apparel distributors).

About Storm CreekFounded in 2006, Storm Creek is a fully eco-made line of year-round lifestyle apparel that's women-owned and donates over 5% of profits to environmental and community causes. Storm Creek customers include resorts, national parks, and a large percentage of Fortune 1000 companies (through promotional apparel distributors). (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storm Creek