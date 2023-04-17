CVG Gears Up for New Aircraft Mechanic School

Ground has been broken for new school that is a partnership with FEAM Aero and Epic Flight Academy located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

ERLANGER, Ky., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEAM Aero, the largest leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States, has partnered with Epic Flight Academy to build a new aircraft mechanic training facility at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility took place on April 17, 2023. Attendees included local, state, and federal government officials, representatives from Ohio and Northern Kentucky economic development groups, executives from CVG, FEAM Aero and the Epic Flight Academy.

"This new school is a great opportunity to create a pipeline of students to become aircraft mechanic technicians."

Demand is high for aircraft mechanic positions in the Cincinnati region. CVG Airport serves more than seven million passengers per year and is one of the fastest-growing cargo airports in the U.S. CVG is the 7th largest cargo airport in North America and is home to Amazon Air's mega hub, as well as DHL Express' Global Superhub for the Americas. Aircraft maintenance company, FEAM Aero, has a prominent hangar on CVG's campus and is in the process of building a large second hangar at CVG. FEAM has partnered with Epic Flight Academy to launch mechanic students into their career and fuel cargo operations at the airport.

"The opening of this new school at CVG Airport is a significant step towards our goals of helping to expand the aviation maintenance technician workforce and diversifying the industry," said Cam Murphy, President of FEAM Aero. "Working with Epic in conjunction with CVG allows FEAM Aero to provide invaluable hands-on experience to all future AMTs by giving them real-world experiences, working on the various aircraft that enter our hangars, and the ability to work while in school. FEAM Aero is dedicated in building the AMT community of tomorrow by recruiting, training, and developing the next generation of talented individuals from all backgrounds, with a particular focus on transitioning military personnel, women, and minorities. We are excited to award up to 8 scholarships this inaugural year to those interested in attending Epic Flight Academy's maintenance school at CVG Airport."

"Partnering with educational institutions to prepare students for a career in aviation is a priority for us at CVG," said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. "We look forward to welcoming Epic Flight Academy to our campus to complement our strong partnership with FEAM Aero. Together, we will transform lives and unlock new career opportunities for people in our region, all while helping fuel continued aviation economic growth in our region."

"We are very proud of our FAA-certified aircraft mechanic training," said Josh Rawlins, COO of Epic Flight Academy. "Our graduates are highly sought after and the knowledge and skills they acquire prepares each of them for rewarding careers. We are excited to be partnering with a company like FEAM Aero at this location."

Cincinnati Commercial Contracting (CCC) will manage the building design and construction process. When completed, the building will be 32,292 square feet with parking and classroom space to house up to 300 students and staff.

"From the initial phone call in October 2022 to aiming for a completed building in December 2023 remains a very aggressive schedule," said Jason Manni, Principal and CFO of CCC. "Numerous decisions and approvals had to be made very quickly. CCC is grateful to be a part of this project. We have enjoyed working with Epic Aviation, FEAM Aero and the CVG team on this project to quickly develop a first-class facility."

The school is expected to be completed by early 2024 with enrollment at the location to commence soon thereafter.

About FEAM Aero: FEAM Aero is the largest leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States. FEAM Aero has maintenance bases at 52 locations globally, including two hangar facilities, and employs a growing workforce of over 1,500 Aircraft maintenance technicians and engineers. For more information, please visit www.feam.aero.

About CVG Airport: The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) welcomed more than 7.6 million passengers in 2022 representing a 21% increase over 2021. CVG is the 7th largest cargo airport in North America with two powerhouses on campus continuing to drive growth: Amazon Air's megahub, and DHL Express' Global Superhub for the Americas. With an annual impact of $6.8 billion on the local economy, the airport drives regional growth and remains a leader in aviation innovation. Learn more at CVGairport.com.

About Epic Flight Academy: Epic Flight Academy's main campus is in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Established in 1999 by CEO Danny Perna, Epic offers Part 141 pilot training and Part 147 aircraft mechanic training. Epic employs 160+ people and trains hundreds of flight students and aircraft mechanic students each year. The company maintains hiring partnerships with numerous airlines and aviation companies. For more information, please visit https://epicflightacademy.com/.

