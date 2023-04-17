Enhancing Everyday Experiences - TCL Europe Meets Evolving Consumer Needs Through Exceptional Design at Milan Design Week 2023

All-new Mini LED and QLED TVS, Soundbars, and Domestic Appliances Unveiled

HONG KONG, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the world's TOP 2 TV brand and TOP 1 98-inch TV brand, today announced its latest multi-category product innovations to Europe including its 2023 C Series with Mini LED and QLED TVs, alongside new soundbars and domestic appliances. Participating in Milan Design Week for the first time, the brand presented its commitment to exceptional design, sustainability and innovation, demonstrating how TCL aims to inspire greatness to customers around the world.

Taking center stage, TCL debuted its latest generation Mini LED technology, which delivers even greater visuals thanks to more local dimming zones, stunning contrast and the highest brightness levels to date.

Based on TCL's Mini LED and QLED technology, TCL unveiled its flagship European TV line backed by AiPQ Processor 3.0 to deliver outstanding performance in picture quality and superior contrast, combined with unparalleled sound thanks to Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos.

For QLED TVs, TCL introduced its upgraded line up, which combines QLED together with a Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR Pro, an industry leading refresh rate for smooth, sharp and colorful HDR picture quality.

Offering a true immersive experience, TCL also launched its Red Dot award winning 2023 TCL S64 Series Dolby Audio Soundbars, delivering crystal clear surround sound to match the TV's outstanding display.

As well as catering to consumers' entertainment needs, TCL announced a suite of products to meet the growing global demand for products which enable a more convenient and healthy lifestyle. Introducing its 3rd generation TCL Air Conditioner, TCL's latest Gentle Cool and FreshIN Series allow for more pleasant atmospheric conditions and more accurate temperature control, alongside improved health benefits and lower energy consumption. In the interests of food preservation, TCL's 2023 Refrigerator Collection was also announced, equipped with multiple functions such a Multi Air Flow system and Automatic Anion Release Technology (AAT) which ensure food stays impeccably fresh for longer. Where laundry is concerned, TCL introduced its all-new TCL AA Class washing machines, the P3 Series, delivering low environmental impact, largely thanks to TCL's Brushless Digital Inverter technology and auto weight system, which uses far less energy than conventional washing machines.

TCL Emphasizes Its Commitment to Responsible and Sustainable Technology

As highlighted in its 2022 ESG Report, TCL announced that in 2022 alone it has invested a total of 1.04 billion USD in environmental protection, saving 229.53 million tons of waterand recycling 81,865 tons of waste. By 2025, TCL commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 18%, water consumption by 27%, power consumption by 13%, natural gas consumption by 70%, and EPS consumption by 10%.

To illustrate its vision to developing technology for a better future, from April 17 to April 23, TCL will showcase its "ELEMENTS – TCL Green Horizon" exclusive exhibition at Milan Design Week, featuring sustainable artworks and immersive experiences enabled by technology alongside a preview of TCL Europe's 2023 product lineup and striking concept devices developed by TCL's Design Innovation Center.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

