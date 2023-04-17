Horizon Media Canada Rolls Out AMP Targeting, Location Data Capabilities to Enhance Out of Home Advertising Effectiveness and Engagement

AMP's groundbreaking online-and-offline OOH data platform is part of a major expansion of Horizon's Data Solutions Group

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media Canada today announced the launch of AMP, its proprietary OOH planning and analytics platform, to boost marketers' out of home advertising performance using precision audience targeting and location data-based site selection.

AMP's Canadian debut is part of a broader expansion of Horizon's Data Solutions Group. The Horizon Canada unit serves as the foundation of the agency's data practice. The Group's overarching focus is dedicated to ingesting numerous data points and turning them into actionable intelligence for brands' advertising campaigns.

Horizon has appointed Caroline Bergeron to oversee the Data Solutions Group's Canadian practice as SVP, Data Solutions & Digital. A widely respected advertising and MarTech industry veteran, Bergeron joined Horizon in June 2021 from GroupM, where she held the position of VP, Data and Technology.

In this new role, Bergeron serves as Horizon's lead on all advanced data solutions. In addition to data solutions, Bergeron is the in-house thought leader. Her track record of staying ahead of the latest industry developments provides agency teams and Horizon clients alike advanced insights to the opportunities and challenges facing marketers' and their digital advertising objectives.

"The introduction of AMP into the Canadian OOH and the country's broader advertising marketplace is an absolute game-changer," Bergeron said. "We're excited put AMP to work for Horizon clients as they redefine the value of out of home placements and measurement in Canada. On a personal level, I'm gratified to help build out Horizon's Data Solutions to ensure that the agency and its clients remain at the forefront of digital advertising and the strategies that promote the industry's growth."

AMP's sophisticated data visualizations provide advertisers with robust, data-informed decision-making tools designed to optimize both traditional and Digital OOH placements. Overall, AMP allows advertisers to close the loop around their OOH advertising and their wider media and campaign goals.

The AMP Difference: Driving OOH Intelligence

Horizon's aim for AMP was a simple, yet ambitious one: to bring more digital intelligence and automation to bear on the placing and evaluating OOH advertising. The platform is powered by a variety of analytics sources, including clients' first-party and third-party data, as well as Horizon's proprietary audience insights. Horizon's AMP ends the manual processes that are typically used for choosing the right billboards, public transit posters, mall kiosks, and outdoor screens.

"As an all-in-one desktop planning application, AMP does away with cumbersome, ancient OOH planning processes," Bergeron said. "The program has the ability to absorb ad inventory analytics using geolocation from multiple vendor sources. Most importantly, AMP directly connects OOH decisions to all parts of a brand's campaign. The silos behind outdoor advertising are completely erased with AMP."

